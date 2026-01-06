The lawyer for the man accused of killing Warrick Stock, also known as DJ Warras, spoke about his client after his appearance

Victor Majola appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court after he was arrested for the murder of the popular DJ and media personality

The judge postponed the bail, and the lawyer discussed his client's case, adding that there was no evidence against him

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

With 11 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The man accused of killing Warras appeared in court. Images: GIFT777/ Getty Images and @Shady_Lurker/ X

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — The lawyer of Victor Majola, who was arrested for the murder of Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock, said nothing was tying his client to the murder. Warras was killed on 16 December 2025 in the Johannesburg CBD.

Majola appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 6 January 2026; his case was postponed. Speaking outside of the court, he confirmed that Majola faces a charge of premeditated murder, which falls under Schedule 6. This means that the likelihood of Majola receiving bail was slim.

Majola's lawyer discusses the case

Majola said that the onus is on him and the legal team to prove exceptional circumstances that he be released on bail. However, the lawyer was confident that his client would not be convicted. He said Majola was not arrested on the same day of the incident. He added that nothing was found in his possession when he was arrested.

"There's nothing that links this particular accused to this particular case. There's a statement by one of the co-accused whose charges were withdrawn to say that she links Mr Majola to this particular crime. There's no prima facie evidence against the accused, and we believe that under special circumstances, he should be released on bail.

Warras took his son to a concert. Image: @Shady_Lurker

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about DJ Warras' death

Chad Da Don's mom reacts to Majola's body language in court

In a related article, Briefly News reported that rapper Chad Da Don's mother, Norma Mansoor, reacted to Majola's body language in court. A picture of Majola smirking during his first appearance went viral, sparking criticism from the public, including Mansoor.

Majola appeared before the court on 24 December 2025, where he was officially charged. Mansoor lashed out at him.

Source: Briefly News