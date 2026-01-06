Victor Mthethwa Majola made a brief appearance before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 6 January 2025

Majola was arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick Stock, the popular entertainer known as DJ Warras

DJ Warras was shot dead in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) on 16 December 2025

Victor Majola appeared in court in connection with the murder of DJ Warras. Image: @Am_Blujay/ @PSAFLIVE

GAUTENG –Victor Mthethwa Majola, the man accused of murdering Warrick Stock, has made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Majola briefly appeared before the court on Tuesday, 06 January 2026, charged with the murder of the popular entertainer known as DJ Warras.

DJ Warras was gunned down in the Johannesburg Central Business District on 16 December 2025, outside a building he was there to inspect.

Majola’s case postponed for bail application

Majola made his first appearance in court on 24 December 2025, when the matter was postponed to January for his address to be verified.

That has since been done, and Majola’s matter has now been postponed until 13 January 2025 for the formal bail application.

Majola also confirmed, during his appearance, that he had seen a doctor at the prison in Johannesburg where he is being held. He previously claimed that he was assaulted by police following his arrest.

What do you need to know about the murder?

