DJ Warras Murder: Victor Majola Remains in Custody As Matter Postponed for Formal Bail Application
- Victor Mthethwa Majola made a brief appearance before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 6 January 2025
- Majola was arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick Stock, the popular entertainer known as DJ Warras
- DJ Warras was shot dead in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) on 16 December 2025
Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
GAUTENG –Victor Mthethwa Majola, the man accused of murdering Warrick Stock, has made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.
Majola briefly appeared before the court on Tuesday, 06 January 2026, charged with the murder of the popular entertainer known as DJ Warras.
DJ Warras was gunned down in the Johannesburg Central Business District on 16 December 2025, outside a building he was there to inspect.
Bekkersdal mass shooting: Case postponed against five Lesotho nationals, police searching for others
Majola’s case postponed for bail application
Majola made his first appearance in court on 24 December 2025, when the matter was postponed to January for his address to be verified.
That has since been done, and Majola’s matter has now been postponed until 13 January 2025 for the formal bail application.
Majola also confirmed, during his appearance, that he had seen a doctor at the prison in Johannesburg where he is being held. He previously claimed that he was assaulted by police following his arrest.
What do you need to know about the murder?
- A dreadlocked man was spotted shooting dead DJ Warras in closed-circuit television footage that police obtained.
- Police confirmed that three suspects had been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of the television presenter.
- A woman who reportedly intimidated and threatened DJ Warras denied having any involvement in his murder on 16 December 2025.
- General Fannie Masemola confirmed that arrests would be made before the weekend was over, as police identified the suspects.
- DJ Warras received death threats and filed protection orders against five people a week before his brutal murder.
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za