One of the two suspects in the murder of DJ Warras, Victor Mthethwa Majola, appeared in court

Majola was charged with the premeditated murder of the late star and remained in custody

Many netizens couldn't help but share their opinion on the now-identified suspect in the comment section

There has been a breakthrough in the murder case of the late DJ Warras, who was brutally killed in Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday, 16 December 2025. One of the two suspects in connection with the case has been charged with premeditated murder.

On Thursday, 24 December 2025, the two suspects who were brought in for questioning on Monday, 22 December 2025, appeared at Johannesburg Magistrates' Court, where Victor Mthethwa Majola was charged with the murder of the media personality and the other suspect had charges against him provisionally withdrawn.

According to SABC News, Majola will remain in custody and return to court in January 2026 for his bail application. The news of the accused circulated on social media, sparking a heated conversation among many netizens.

The post reads:

"DJ WARRAS | One of the two accused in the murder of Warrick Stock will return to court on 06 January for a bail application. The accused will remain in police custody."

SA reacts to the accused remaining in custody

Shortly after the accused was revealed and named in court, many netizens on social media couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@GrandDhiri said:

"Why don’t they interrogate these thugs till they give the names of the persons who ordered the hits."

@DenisTlhabi wrote:

"We need to talk about Mazulu in the business of killing people. We, as South Africans, must clean house before we start with other nationals."

@Squirrel1980021 commented:

"What an evil man."

@MutsagoTau replied:

"Are they foreigners? That's the biggest question, because when the tragedy happened, there was too much noise about it being foreigners' fault."

@RRankoko3315 responded:

"I was expecting to see one with the dreadlocks as previously stated. I hope they do not bungle this case like Senzo's case. Cause it all started with desperation to arrest."

@Kat_let_g0 stated:

"Who is this Majola? Can we please get some background info? How is he linked to the building? What other businesses does he have or engage in?"

@StarJay_23 questioned:

"Should we be worried that the charges for the other guy are provisionally withdrawn?"

@joy_zelda said:

"This is not the guy who shot and killed Warrick Stock. The guy seen in the CCTV Footage had Dreadlocks on his head. Why are the SAPS messing up the case of DJ Warras now? Victor Mthethwa Majola does not have Dreadlocks, please."

