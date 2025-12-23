SIU reportedly froze property that is linked to the late actor Presley Chweneyagae in the NLC corruption case

Investigators alleged that the former The River star's frozen house was bought with the money misappropriated from a R15 million NLC grant

Many netizens were stunned by this revelation, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

The late Presley Chweneyagae's property has been frozen by the SIU. Image: @presleychweneyagae

Source: Instagram

Yoh, things took a sour turn for the late Presley Chweneyagae's widow as she finds herself being dragged into his NLC corruption case. It was reported that a property linked to the late star was frozen by the SIU.

According to a report shared by the online news and gossip page MDNews on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) were able to secure a court order to freeze the Pretoria house connected to the former The River actor, who passed away in May 2025 at the age of 40.

The order prevents any sale, transfer, lease, or disposal of the property while civil proceedings are prepared by the SIU, which must be instituted within 60 court days.

The post reads:

"The preservation order, issued by Judge M Victor on 18 December, targets Ms Charlaine Christinah Chweneyagae, in her personal capacity and as executrix of her late husband’s estate, as well as Mr Alfred Muzwakhe Sigudla, the Southern African Youth Movement NPO, and Domestic Baboon (Pty) Ltd, among others.

"Investigators allege the home was bought with about R889,000 misappropriated from a R15 million NLC grant intended for youth arts programmes. The SIU said the grant, approved for the Southern African Youth Movement and channelled through Domestic Baboon, wholly owned by Chweneyagae, was used to acquire the private residence."

See the full post below:

Fans react to Chweneyagae's frozen property

Shortly after the news about the late actor's property being frozen by the SIU went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@LawOfAt27180945 said:

"Why are they doing this to Tobetsa and leaving the other people who are still alive. He is resting, and they won't let him rest in peace, haai suka maan."

@masondoma wrote:

"So all the celebrities benefited, they received millions and chowed money. We are the mamparas who are left suffering and living in poverty."

@Victori98500419 commented:

"Best news ever, but I still want Minnie Dlamini to serve time behind bars for fraud and taking money that's not hers, I want Terry Pheto behind bars too. Don't forget that Thug Arthur Mafokate."

@ZakiMathebula responded:

"Meaning celebrities have these tenders from government like foundations, as they all have foundations just to use it to loot the state's money."

Terry Pheto and Thula Sindi implicated in lottery corruption

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that actress Terry Pheto and designer Thula Sindi have also been implicated in the SIU report.

It was revealed that Terry Pheto benefited over R3 million from the NLC through her companies, Tsoleletso and Sunguti Protects, while Sindi received R140K through his company, Black Planet Trading. South Africans demanded that they be arrested and face the full might of the law.

