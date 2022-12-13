Presley Chweneyagae has been connected to the National Lotteries Commission investigation after it was alleged that he received over R67.5 million

According to 702 , the funds were intended for projects managed by the Southern African Youth Movement, for which Presley serves as an ambassador

Netizens were shocked by the fraud implications and have expressed their unfaltering stance on the matter

Presley Chweneyagae has joined his Tsotsi co-star Terry Phetho in being investigated by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in connection with the ongoing National Lotteries Commission investigation.

‘Tsotsi’ Star Presley Chweneyagae has been trending after being implicated in the National Lotteries Commission (NLC). Image: @presleychweneyagae

According to 702, the Southern African Youth Movement (SAYM), for which Presley is an ambassador, received over R67.5 million. The funds were supposed to be used to fund projects such as the musical Taking Back The Future.

Raymond Joseph, an investigative journalist for GroundUp, stated that the allegations date back to 2018. According to Joseph's findings, the SAYM was supposed to hold events in three provinces, but there is no evidence of any such events taking place, despite the massive funding.

Not only is Presley an ambassador, but his foundation, the Presley Chwenengayae Foundation, was included in branding all content, reported The South African.

South Africans were taken aback by the news of corruption. Presley trended on Twitter as people weighed in on the allegations.

Many people referred to his all-time iconic role on Tsotsi, claiming that after the director yelled cut, he and his co-star Terry forgot to stop acting like gangsters. Peeps wrote:

@ntombik3 said:

"I guess he and his colleague took their characters seriously. They practice them in real life."

@Blaza841 shared:

"Tjerrr, What is going on with South Africans? Thieves everywhere "

@tumeloditle posted:

"Terry doesn't wanna take the fall alone."

@heisthemediator replied:

"Very disappointing. Presley Chweneyagae must be investigated and arrested. Corruption is unacceptable."

@RangaClara commented:

"Not our money being given to all the tsotsies. Yerrrr this country."

@TMbuzi wrote:

'Ah at this rate even that baby from Tsotsi will be accused of stealing funds. One by one, Tsotsi actors are being exposed. "

@BlackJugde also wrote:

"They're literally living the title of the movie Tsotsi."

@DotNetGuluva also shared:

"Looks like the entire cast took their characters very seriously, I wonder who's next."

@star_maluleke added:

"Not the Tsosti Stars being actual tsotsis chile."

Mzansi calls out SA Lotto after Details of Terry Pheto’s sister being mastermind behind R4 Million scam

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Terry Pheto's legal trouble continued to grow as more information came out. The beloved actress had been implicated in fraudulent activities with her sister Dimakatso.

Terry made headlines following reports, with many people wondering how she got involved. Many South Africans reacted to learning that the actress's sister may have been the main hand behind the corruption reports.

According to reports, Terry's sister Dimakatso got exposed for registering an NGO after not meeting the requirements but still receiving funding of R3.5 million. In a Twitter post, journalist Raymond Joseph from Ground Up alleged that Dimakatso received R1.5 million a month later.

