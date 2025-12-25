Victor Majola made his first appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 24 December 2024

Majola is accused of murdering Warrick Stock, the popular entertainment icon who was known as DJ Warras

South Africans weighed in on Majola's claims about police, showing mixed reactions to the allegations

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Victor Majola, who appeared in court for the murder of DJ Warras, claimed that police abused him. Image: @PhilMphela/ @matinyarare

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – The man accused of murdering DJ Warras claims that members of the South African Police Service assaulted him.

Victor Majola appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 24 December 2025, charged with premeditated murder, as well as conspiracy to commit murder.

He was arrested alongside a woman following the death of DJ Warras, whose real name was Warrick Stock. The State withdrew the case against the female suspect, citing a lack of evidence.

Stock was shot dead on 16 December 2025

Majola claims police assaulted him

Following his first appearance in court, Majola, who is accused of being one of the masterminds of the murder, claimed that police assaulted him. His lawyer told the court that his 44-year-old client required medical attention.

Majola will now remain in custody until 6 January 2025, when he makes his next appearance. His address needs to be verified first before he can apply for bail. The State intends to oppose bail.

What do you need to know about the murder?

How did South Africans react to the claims?

Social media users weighed in on the allegations, with some showing little sympathy.

Tshepo Makgopa asked:

“Did they expect police to offer him cappuccinos during interrogation?”

Shireen Martin stated:

“I don’t know why they didn't give him KFC. The finger-licking good one.”

Mabuzani Mandlate said:

“Yes, he wanted to be kissed.”

Ayanda Ace Maqanda added:

“No one has ever said being arrested was a lovely time.”

Khuliso Walter Khuls Makumbe noted:

“It’s everyone's story whenever they get arrested.”

Patrick Khama stated:

“He will say he was forced to admit to the crime due to assault.”

March and March blames government for DJ Warras' murder

Briefly News reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma slammed the South African government for the death of DJ Warras.

DJ Warras was shot and killed outside the Zambezi Building in Johannesburg on 16 December 2025.

Ngobese-Zuma, the leader of the anti-immigrant group March and March, linked his death to the country's battle with an influx of illegal immigrants.

Source: Briefly News