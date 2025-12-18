DJ Warras was shot dead on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, at the intersection of Von Wielligh Street and Commissioner Street, opposite the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg

CCTV cameras captured the tragic moment, with a dreadlocked man suspected to be the killer

Fans and fellow celebrities continued to send their messages of condolences for the DJ's passing

DJ Warras was allegedly shot by a man with dreadlocks.

Source: Twitter

In the ongoing speculation around the murder of Warrick Stock, who was popularly known as DJ Warras, the latest reports suggest that a dreadlocked man was captured on CCTV cameras firing shots at the DJ.

DJ Warras sadly passed away in the afternoon of 16 December 2025 in Johannesburg CBD.

According to reports, the CCTV footage shows the man firing four fatal shots at DJ Warras before fleeing the scene.

DJ Warras, whose death sent shockwaves across the Mzansi entertainment scene, left an indelible mark in the industry.

Family mourns heartbreaking loss and pleads for privacy

The family of the late star is reeling after the devastating tragedy that has changed their lives forever and is now asking for privacy.

According to The South African, the relatives shared that they are shattered by the incident and are now trying to come to terms with the painful reality of losing their loved one.

Loved ones ask for space

In their statement, the family gently appealed for room to grieve without public intrusion.

The publication wrote that they have requested privacy, compassion and understanding from the public as they begin the difficult journey of mourning.

They stressed that this is an “unimaginably difficult time,” and they need space to breathe and process the loss together.

Call for respect towards police investigation

The family also urged the public and media to allow the South African Police Service to conduct their investigation thoroughly.

According to The South African, they want the authorities to work without interference so they can uncover the truth and ensure justice is served for their loved one.

No spokesperson for now

At this stage, the grieving family is not ready to appoint an official spokesperson. The publication reported that they asked the public to keep them in their prayers and thoughts as they try to navigate their grief with dignity and strength.

Why was DJ Warras targeted for murder?

A close friend and business associate of DJ Warras Nicole Nelson has broken her silence following the TV presenter’s death in the now-clear targeted hit.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News (EWN), Nelson pointed singled out the individuals linked to the hijacked buildings syndicate. She alleged that the individuals were responsible for the hit as she provided reasons why they allegedly targeted the DJ.

Nelson told EWN that DJ Warras had been deeply involved in finding practical solutions to reclaim hijacked buildings in Johannesburg’s inner city.

She said that this work put DJ Warras in the bad books of powerful figures who allegedly benefit from the illegal occupation of buildings.

DJ Warras allegedly dedicated his last months trying to fight hijacked buildings syndicates in Johannesburg.

Source: UGC

Kenny Kunene discusses hijacked buildings

Patriotic Alliance deputy president, Kenny Kunene, weighed in on the death of DJ Warras, warning that there was an ongoing war between the hijacked buildings’ syndicates.

Briefly News reported that the politician made the comment after the popular DJ was shot dead.

