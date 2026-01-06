On Tuesday, 6 January 2026, DJ Warras' sister, Nicole Stock-Mabuza, addressed the media outside the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court after the accused’s brief court appearance

Nicole Stock-Mabuza reflected on how the family’s first festive season without DJ Warras felt empty

She also proposed a solution to help curb gun violence and prevent more families from losing loved ones

DJ Warras' sister opened up after the court postponed the murder trial.

Source: Twitter

Nicole Stock-Mabuza, the sister of the late renowned broadcaster DJ Warras, addressed journalists at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court following Victor Mthethwa Majola’s brief appearance.

Victor Mthethwa Majola, the man accused of murdering DJ Warras, born Warrick Stock, made his second appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 6 January 2026. The matter was postponed to a new date for the formal bail application.

What did DJ Warras’ sister say after murder case was postponed?

Following the development, Nicole Stock-Mabuza addressed journalists outside the courtroom. In a video shared by SABC News on X (Twitter), Nicole reflected on how their first festive season without DJ Warras felt empty.

“We all missed him. Boys as well. A lot. We feel it. It’s now becoming more real. You know, the void is real, and the only thing that can actually fill that void is prayer to God. Hence, we reached out to a nation to roll with us in prayer, to stand with us in solidarity. I think that's important because right now we need God, we need Christ,” Nicole said.

She said the Stocks are going to trust the process and hope that justice will be served.

“We need love, we need support. Anger and revenge are not gonna get us to where we need to be. We need to all just trust the process that's taking place right now. That's all I can say,” she added.

DJ Warras' sister proposes solution to gun violence

Nicole Stock also proposed a solution to end the gun violence in South Africa that has claimed notable role models such as the whistleblower Babita Deokaran, rapper AKA and her late brother.

“So now it's up to us as adults and as South Africans to be mentors to our children, to the youth, to the teenagers. I mean, yeah, you see these three boys that have been left behind, but how many boys are without fathers? How many boys are without mothers? We need to realise that blaming, pointing fingers, is not gonna solve any problem. When we unite, and we hold each other, this is where we get the answers that we need, not what we want, that we need, and that's good for us,” she said.

Watch the video below:

DJ Warras' alleged killer made a brief court appearance.

Source: Twitter

DJ Warras' murder accused’s lawyer speaks

