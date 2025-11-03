Six people were killed and three injured in a drive-by shooting in Reiger Park, Boksburg on Saturday, 1 November 2025

Xolani Khumalo shared a video from the scene of the incident and suggested two ways to stop shootings in South Africa

Several social media users disagreed with Xolani Khumalo's take, while others agreed with his suggestions

Beloved television host Xolani Khumalo reacted to the drive-by shooting in Reiger Park, Boksburg, that claimed six lives and left three injured on Saturday, 1 November 2025. Khumalo also shared possible solutions to stop the proliferation of shootings in South Africa.

South Africa was plunged into mourning on 1 November after six people were killed in a drive-by shooting. As South Africans reacted to another shooting days after two young women were gunned down in Mamelodi East, Xolani Khumalo joined the conversation and proposed solutions.

Xolani Khumalo weighs in on Reiger Park shooting

“On 1 November, Xolani Khumalo shared a video reacting to the drive-by shooting in Reiger Park on his official X account. The TV host, who is ActionSA’s official mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni, shared how a concerned citizen had alerted him about the shooting in the early hours of Saturday, prompting him to rush to the scene.

Khumalo, well-known for his hands-on approach to crime-fighting on Sizok’thola, described the chilling scene he encountered in Reiger Park.

“I was alerted to a shooting incident in Reiger Park and arrived at the scene to find lifeless bodies scattered on the street,” Xolani Khumalo shared.

He suggested solutions to curb the violence that continues to plague the country. Khumalo called for stricter gun laws and closer collaboration between the police and the community to fight gangsterism and the spread of unlicensed firearms.

“Stricter gun laws and police-community collaboration are essential to combat gangsterism and the proliferation of unlicensed firearms,” Khumalo added.

SA reacts to Xolani Khumalo's possible solutions after Reiger Park shooting

In the comments, several social media users argued that gun laws were not the issue but corruption. Some proposed solutions to help curb gun-related crimes in South Africa.

Here are some of the comments:

@TheJustCaused agreed:

“South African laws on paper look great, and it ends right there.”

@109629L alleged:

“Here is the funny thing: @SAPoliceService will tell you we don’t have cars and police officers to investigate. But look at @G20. all police officers are coming out and all vehicles 🚗 are coming out.”

@StHonorable shared:

“The mothers there defend their children when police say they're part of gangs.”

@ekse_katt suggested:

“Parliament should change laws so that crimes involving firearms and drugs should not have bail or parole until ballistic can manage the backlog and is running at full capacity. Until then, the Judiciary is compromising police work and the safety of society.”

