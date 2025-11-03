Mamelodi Murders: Community Threatens To Shut Down Parts of the City

The civic movement, Soil of Africa, has called on the government to tackle crime in the community of Mamelodi in Tshwane

This was after cousins Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramaga were gunned down in October, and the suspect was later arrested

The organisation questioned the effectiveness of law enforcement in the area and slammed the City of Tshwane

A civic organisation weighed in on crime in Mamelodi after the death of the Moramaga cousins.

MAMELODI, TSHWANE — Civic organisation Soil of Africa has threatened to shut parts of Tshwane down if the Gauteng Provincial Government and the City of Tshwane ignore their pleas to address crime in the area. This was after the murder of cousins Baleseng and Tshiamo Moramaga.

According to Eyewitness News, the organization's Bongani Ramontja called on the Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, and the mayor of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya, to address the levels of crime in Mamelodi. He said that the metro police and other law enforcement agencies are nowhere to be found in high-risk areas.

Ramontja said that the organisation will shut the streets of Thwane down if the community's safety concerns are not heeded. He questioned who was holding station commanders and police officers accountable for the crimes not solved.

What happened to the Moramaga cousins?

Baleseng and Tshiamo Moramaga were shot and killed on 26 October 2025 in Mamelodi East, Tshwane. According to the man who survived the shooting, Tshiamo was with her boyfriend, Tebogo Mnisi, when the shooting took place. An eyewitness alleged that Tshiamo and Mnisi were having an argument when Mnisi allegedly shot her. Their aunt, Maki Moramaga, believed that Baleseng was killed when she tried to defend her cousin.

Mnisi was arrested shortly after the incident at a petrol station a few kilometres from the crime scene. He appeared before the Mamelodi Magistrates' Court in Mamelodi and abandoned his bail application. His case was postponed to November.

Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramaga were buried.

