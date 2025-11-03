Mamelodi Murders: Community Threatens To Shut Down Parts of the City
- The civic movement, Soil of Africa, has called on the government to tackle crime in the community of Mamelodi in Tshwane
- This was after cousins Tshiamo and Baleseng Moramaga were gunned down in October, and the suspect was later arrested
- The organisation questioned the effectiveness of law enforcement in the area and slammed the City of Tshwane
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
MAMELODI, TSHWANE — Civic organisation Soil of Africa has threatened to shut parts of Tshwane down if the Gauteng Provincial Government and the City of Tshwane ignore their pleas to address crime in the area. This was after the murder of cousins Baleseng and Tshiamo Moramaga.
According to Eyewitness News, the organization's Bongani Ramontja called on the Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, and the mayor of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya, to address the levels of crime in Mamelodi. He said that the metro police and other law enforcement agencies are nowhere to be found in high-risk areas.
Ramontja said that the organisation will shut the streets of Thwane down if the community's safety concerns are not heeded. He questioned who was holding station commanders and police officers accountable for the crimes not solved.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
What happened to the Moramaga cousins?
Baleseng and Tshiamo Moramaga were shot and killed on 26 October 2025 in Mamelodi East, Tshwane. According to the man who survived the shooting, Tshiamo was with her boyfriend, Tebogo Mnisi, when the shooting took place. An eyewitness alleged that Tshiamo and Mnisi were having an argument when Mnisi allegedly shot her. Their aunt, Maki Moramaga, believed that Baleseng was killed when she tried to defend her cousin.
Mnisi was arrested shortly after the incident at a petrol station a few kilometres from the crime scene. He appeared before the Mamelodi Magistrates' Court in Mamelodi and abandoned his bail application. His case was postponed to November.
What you need to know about the Mamelodi murders
- The South African Police Service arrested Mnisi for the murder of the Moramaga cousins, who were killed on 26 October
- The women's landlady, Johanna Mabena, said that she was heartbroken by their deaths and spoke about their relationship with her
- Maki Moramaga, their aunt, slammed allegations that they were killed because they manipulated men into buying them alcohol
- Moya was outraged by the murders and slammed the man who allegedly killed them
- Mnisi appeared before the Mamelodi Magistrates Court, where he broke down in tears and abandoned his bail application
Survivor speaks up
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the man who survived the shooting spoke up. He said he was grateful to be alive and believed that God saved him.
The man said that he met Tshiamo and Baleseng at the shishanyama and had planned to go to another establishment when the shooting happened. He said he was shot in the private parts.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.