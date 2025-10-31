Zulu King Misuzulu Forgives Senzo Mchunu for Raid on His Palace

Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelethini has reconciled with Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, who recently testified about alleged police corruption

Misuzulu alleged that Mchunu and Fannie Masemola were behind a raid at his house, but he was mum on the details

Mchunu responded to the allegations and expressed his willingness to divulge any information about the incident

KWAZULU-NATAL — The Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelethini has spoken about a South African Police Service raid at his palace in Mashobeni, KwaZulu-Natal. He alleged that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and National Commissioner Fannie Masemola were behind it.

According to IOL, Misuzulu did not reveal any more information about the raid that happened at his palace. He said that the police arrived with sniffer dogs a few months ago. Misuzulu said that this was the first time the palace was raided. He noted that it had never happened when his father, King Goodwill KaZwelethini, was the Zulu king.

What did Mchunu say?

Mchunu said that he would not comment and refused to take questions about the incident. Mchunu has recently been testifying in the Ad Hoc Commission established to investigate corruption within the ranks of the police. He took full responsibility for the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team, which is at the centre of an investigation into the criminal justice system.

He was placed on special leave on 13 July 2025 after President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. This was after the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, alleged on 6 July 2025 that politicians, police officers, prosecutors, judges, businessmen, and parliamentarians are members of a network of criminal syndicates that operate in South Africa.

