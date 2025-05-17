Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini signed a pledge of collaboration with Ogiame Atuwatse III, the king of the Itsekiri people of Warri, Nigeria

Atuwatse visited Misuzulu at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, on 16 May

Misuzulu said the two kingdoms were united by legacy and kingship, but South Africans rejected the collaboration

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed political and traditional leadership coverage to Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years in South Africa.

Misuzulu and Nigerian king Ogiame Atuwatse met and signed an agreement. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NONGOMA, KWAZULU-NATAL — South Africans on social media rejected a pledge of collaboration Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini signed with King Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Itsekiri Olu of Warri in Nigeria in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal on 16 May 2025.

Zulu King signs agreement with Nigerian king

According to Sunday World, Misuzulu and Atuwatse III signed the symbolic pledge of collaboration, and Misuzulu said the pledge was not a symbolic gesture but an awakening of ancestral bonds between the two nations. Misuzulu said the two nations, separated by boundaries, are united by kinship, legacy and both nations' roles as custodians of African heritage, culture and dignity.

The king of the Warri people in Nigeria, Ogiame Atuwatse III was in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Misuzulu said the purposeful meeting was born not out of convenience but a vision both nations shared to lead the Zulus and the Warri people into a future rooted in identity. He said both nations are ready to build trade and cultural relationships, and considered the engagement as a testimony of Pan African unity.

The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, announced that the royal house received R86 million annually, a 4.3% increase. The money is meant to assist Misuzulu's cultural roles.

Misuzulu also reappointed Prince Thulani Zulu as his current spokesperson. Zulu left the position three years ago when he fell out of favour with Misuzulu after he ascended the throne.

What did South Africans say?

Netizens commenting on Sunday World's Facebook post rejected the partnership.

Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobeswe Zuma asked:

"Collaborate to do what?"

Anele Jones asked:

"Why did God curse us with such spineless and stupid leaders? What did we do to deserve this? This so-called king doesn't even love people under his leadership."

Lutendo Mphidi Chi-anzi said:

"He doesn't understand the tribe he leads. Unless he's doing it intentionally."

Matthews Maphalala asked:

"Out of all the tribes, he chose Nigerians?"

Balebetse Seleka said:

"I think the wrong man was chosen for the Zulu monarch.

Trevor Ndlela said:

"The problem with our king is that he does not understand the tribe he leads."

Mavuso Lungelo Mawande said:

"This country is out of control now. We have our domestic issues to sort out."

Misuzulu cancels wedding with fiancé

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Misuzulu called off his wedding to Nomzamo Myeni, his fiancée, in January 2025. This was after his wife filed a court order to prevent the marriage from happening.

Misuzulu also cancelled the withdrawal of all security details and benefits for his fiancée. A cultural expert said that divorce in the royal family was not common after Misuzulu filed for divorce from Queen Ntokozo.

