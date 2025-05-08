There are new developments in the AKA court case, with the former KwaZulu-Natal acting National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) director taking over as the lawyer for all the accused

The case was postponed to 12 June 2025 to allow the lawyer to return from eSwatini, where he's involved in an extradition appeal for the other two accused

AKA's fans, family and friends are hoping for justice to be served as they continue to come to terms with the untimely passing of the rapper

A former NPA director was announced as the accused's lawyer in the AKA court case. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane murder case has taken a new twist as a former director in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has taken over as the lawyer of all the accused.

Former top prosecutor takes over as defence lawyer

According to The Witness, Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa, a former acting director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal, will represent all five men accused of shooting and killing AKA and Tibz outside of a restaurant in Durban.

The court case had another false start after KZN deputy director of public prosecutions, Advocate Lawrence Gcaba, confirmed the development during a pre-trial conference at the Durban High Court on Thursday, 8 May.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Presiding officer Judge Jacqueline Henriques agreed to postpone the matter to 12 June for a pre-trial conference after Advocate Gcaba informed the court that Mlotshwa was in eSwatini for the extradition appeal of Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande, who also stand accused of murdering Forbes and Motsoane.

Advocate Gcaba informed the court that the defence lawyer, Advocate Mlotshwa, will be instructed by attorney Sibusiso Dlamini.

Previously, Mlotshwa represented only Mkhwanazi and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande. Attorney Yolanda Gielink represented Eddie Myeza. Advocate Joe Wolmarans represented Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni and Lindani Zenzele Ndimande.

It is unclear why the accused have opted to be represented by one lawyer. They are facing a litany of charges, which include murder and money laundering.

The AKA court case was postponed to 12 June. Image: akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Yanga Chiefs gets emotional talking about AKA

Meanwhile, AKA’s family and friends are yet to heal from the untimely passing of the award-winning rapper.

His close friend and collaborator, Yanga Chief, moved South Africans after he got emotional during an interview with DJ Fresh.

The rapper, who is riding high following the success of his single, left Mzansi cutting onions after he struggled to keep himself from shedding tears as he recalled how AKA saw his potential and supported his rap career.

Yanga Chief also told DJ Fresh that he misses AKA's jokes and his light energy.

Lynn Forbes' dance video causes a buzz

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA’s mom, Lynn Forbes, gave the Megacy, as the rapper’s fans are known, a reason to smile after sharing a video of herself dancing.

The late rapper's mother showed off her moves to an 80s classic song by Katrina and The Waves.

In a video shared by Lynn Forbes, she was dancing to the hit Walking on Sunshine. She had a sarong draped over her as she let loose with her groovy moves.

Source: Briefly News