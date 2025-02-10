AKA's love for luxury cars, especially BMWs, was evident in his impressive collection, which he frequently flaunted on social media

Months before his tragic death in February 2023, he purchased a BMW X7 worth R1.7 million and expressed gratitude to his dealership

The rapper also owned a BMW 7 Series and a flashy BMW i8, turning heads with his taste in high-end German machines

AKA may be gone, but his legacy lives on forever. The late rapper who passed away two years ago had an eye for expensive German machines.

Here are some of the cars AKA left behind. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Here are some of AKA's cars

Just like other rappers, Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA loved splurging on expensive cars and flaunting them on his social media pages. The rapper who was gunned down in February 2023 outside Wish on Florida in Durban was a big fan of BMW.

AKA splurged on a R1.7 million BMW X7

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A few months before his murder, the Jika rapper added a brand new BMW X7 to his impressive car collection. According to reports, Supa Mega's last whip cost him a cool R1.7 million. Taking to his Instagram page at the time, AKA thanked the team who ensured he got the car seamlessly. The post read:

"God is the greatest. 🙏🏽 Thank You to @dada_motors_potch family for looking after me for so many years. Have an awesome weekend!!! Remember to keep your head down, work hard, mize all distractions and good things can happen. 🥂"

AKA had an impressive car collection. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

AKA flaunted his BMW 7 Series

Supa Mega had a soft spot for fast and luxurious German machines. The rapper turned heads when he showed off his stunning BMW 7 Series on social media. Take a look at the post below:

AKA turned heads with his BMW i8

The rapper caused a buzz when he shared a glimpse of his expensive BMW i8 on his pages.

Impact of AKA's death on his family

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's death hit the entertainment industry and South Africa as a whole hard as he was one of the most influential people in showbiz.

Monday, 10 February 2025 marked the second death anniversary of the slain rapper who was gunned down on Florida road in Durban alongside his best friend and former manager Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

Source: Briefly News