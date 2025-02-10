AKA and his friend Tibz were gunned down two years ago on this day, 10 February, outside of a famous restaurant in Durban in 2023

Fans and followers of the rapper started noticing a shift in his personality, especially after the death of his fiancée, Anele "Nelli" Tembe

AKA showed South Africa he was a good person on his verified social media accounts

Rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was a changed person when he met his untimely demise. Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / John Liebenberg

Source: Getty Images

Today marks two years following the passing of renowned rapper AKA, born Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, who was gunned down together with his friend and celebrity chef Tibz outside of a Durban restaurant.

Following his untimely death on 10 February 2023 fans, family, and friends continue to pay tribute to the rapper, also known as Supa Mega.

AKA had a reputation as being conceited and often served scathing clapbacks, especially on his X (formerly Twitter) account. All that changed following the untimely death of his fiancée, Anele Tembe, under unclear circumstances.

The Megacy, as the rapper fondly referred to his fans, witnessed AKA move differently, especially on his timeline.

AKA on being the bigger person

A few days before his untimely death, AKA took to his verified X account, reflecting on how being the bigger person was challenging.

He reminisced about the days when he used to respond on social media without restraint.

“Sometimes I crave dishing out humble pie like I used to ... rubbing people's faces in it after they peed on my carpet. *sigh* ... being a better person is challenging,” he posted.

Reassuring the Megacy and fellow celebrities

At the time of his death, AKA was known for championing his Christian faith and beliefs. He assured the Megacy and fellow celebrities about God's love amid death prophecies.

“People need to stop scaring others by offering their unwanted and unrequested 'prophesies' and 'dreams' absolutely RANDOMLY. God is a God of love and warmth, not FEAR. Anyone who tries to scare you or make you fearful is not a messenger of GOD. You will know God’s voice,” AKA said.

AKA advises followers about social media and real-life pressures

Beyond promoting his music, the Congratulate rapper used his social media platforms to motivate the Megacy. AKA often reminded his followers to appreciate the little things in life.

“Be truly grateful for what you have. It’s good to be ambitious and set goals and aspire to get nice things, but trust me, food in the fridge, a roof over your head, family in good health, there are A LOT of people who don’t have these things. Every day, thank God 🙏🏽,” he advised.

In a separate post, AKA also pointed out the pressures of social media. He urged his followers to follow their own path.

“In this era of social media, nobody is posting their struggles; it’s only the flashy stuff, the success, the triumphs. Don’t let it make you feel like you do not have it. You do. Set your own tempo, be grateful, work hard and everything you ever wanted will fall into place,” he tweeted.

Word of advice to fellow musicians

AKA was known for his competitive nature and often traded words with fellow musicians on social media. When Spotify released its annual Wrapped list in 2022, AKA reassured fellow musicians who didn’t make the list not to despair.

“To all artists looking at all these Spotify wrapped thingies and feeling discouraged or feeling down for whatever reason, just know that it doesn’t define you. Keep believing in your gift and go harder. Build a loyal fan base that will stick with you through thick and thin,” AKA tweeted.

Regrets about his beef with Cassper Nyovest

AKA and Cassper Nyovest had one of the biggest rivalries in SA music history. While he never publicly made peace with archnemesis, AKA admitted he regretted his actions:

“You know, I look back now and I’m not proud of moments like that {slapping Cassper] now that I’m a bit older and I’ve gone through some sh*t in my life and I’m actually not proud of it.”

AKA regretted some of the things he did during his beef with Cassper Nyovest. Image: Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He also acknowledged he needed to apologise to Caspper’s parents.

“Also, I’m not proud of swearing at his parents you know to tell you the truth and I definitely owe them an apology,” he added.

Nadia Nakai prepares to release AKA tribute album

In related news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai is releasing an album dedicated to AKA.

The rapper finally shared details regarding the album Braggacy, which is a tribute to the late AKA. The album title is a play on the name her late boyfriend used to give his fanbase, the Megacy. The album is slated to be released at the end of this month, with fans anticipating a surprise verse from the Supa Mega himself.

Source: Briefly News