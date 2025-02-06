Nadia Nakai has finally shared a much-needed update on her highly anticipated project, Braggacy

The Naaa Meaan hitmaker has been working on her tribute album to AKA, and we finally have a release date

Fans are excited about Nadia's new music and can't wait to hear what the rapper has been cooking up

Nadia Nakai announced when her tribute album to AKA will be released. Images: nadianakai, akaworldwide

Nadia Nakai has officially revealed the release date for her upcoming album.

When will Nadia Nakai release her album?

Nadia Nakai has been working tirelessly on her new music and is nearing the completion of what may be one of her best projects yet.

Months after AKA's death, Nadia shared more details about her album, Braggacy, which is a tribute project to her late boyfriend and a play on the name used for his fan base, the Megacy:

Nadia Nakai is releasing her album, 'Braggacy,' at the end of February 2025. Image: nadianakai

"I have so much to say. I’m so grateful I have music to express myself. This album is honestly not for you; it’s for me on my road to healing. My letter to him, it's powerful and spiritual."

Ahead of its release, the album was led by several singles, including Nadia's emotive hit, Never Leave, an ode to AKA.

She also shared more of herself through other ventures, including brand collaborations and the launching of her podcast, proving that Nadia is much more than a pretty face and a tiny waist.

Posting on her Instagram page, she shared a snippet of one of her new songs while revealing that Braggacy will be released on 28 February 2025 and who knows, we might even get a surprise verse from Supa Mega himself!

Fans rave over Nadia Nakai's new album

Netizens are excited and can't wait to hear Bragga's new music:

luzzy_leona said:

"I love this for you, baby!"

tessienyirenda cheered:

"Bragga, you rock!"

lebohangmafatle was excited:

"Finally, a Sequel to Naked! I know it's gonna slap harder!"

siyadavane wrote:

"I'm so happy to see the real Nadia back, baby!"

rosinahnyaholi posted:

"I can't wait; it's been a while."

