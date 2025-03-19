Yanga Chief got emotional in an interview with DJ Fresh while recalling how AKA noticed and supported him early in his career

Fans were touched by Yanga Chief’s struggle to hold back tears and expressed how much they also missed AKA

AKA was shot dead in Durban on February 10, 2023, and while suspects have been arrested, speculation continues about the motive behind his killing

Yanga Chief failed to control his tears while talking about how he first met his late friend and colleague, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes. The rapper's interview had fans emotional.

Yanga Chief got emotional while talking about AKA. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Getty Images and @akaworldwide

Yanga Chief on meeting AKA

Yanga Chief and AKA had a special relationship. The What If rapper recently spoke about his brotherhood with Forbes and how he was good to him when he was still new in the industry.

Speaking during an interview with veteran radio presenter DJ Fresh, Yanga Chief said he misses AKA's jokes and his light energy. The star also spoke about how AKA noticed him when no one else did. Take a look at the video below:

Fans touched by Yanga Chief's interview

Social media users felt the pain in Yanga Chief's voice when he started talking about his late friend. Many were also touched by how the star failed to control his tears during the conversation about his late friend.

South Africans also admitted that they missed AKA too, even when they did not know him personally.

@Kayla Ceevu said:

"If you heard Yanga speak at his memorial you would understand his love for Forbes runs deep. 💔"

@lulo_lolly🍯🐝🦋 commented:

"You can see his holding his tears back 🥺❤️🫂"

@🚬🚬SMOKEY 🚬🚬 wrote:

"😩😩But we missing AKA bathong🔥"

@Kim Lee added:

"I miss him but I didn't know him personally 😭😭"

@zhanhillda said:

"It's how he immediately bowed his head to hide the tears 🥺he keeps wiping it away through laughter 💐"

@Sanda_M wrote:

"😥Yhoo they were besties aba bra even voice just wants to break 😥😥😥❤️"

@LEVON noted:

"Yanga genuinely loved Kiernan yerrr. What a brother 👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿"

@GirlAtTheBack_ said:

"I miss him so much and his death still hurts😭it's not fair for those who knew Mega personally."

Facts about AKA's death

The award-winning rapper was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Durban on February 10, 2023, along with his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, in what authorities believe was a targeted hit.

Fans have speculated that the family of AKA's late girlfriend Anele Tembe had a hand in the rapper's death to avenge Anele's death.

The police have launched an investigation into AKA and Tibz's deaths and suspects were arrested and have been appearing in court.

Yanga Chief spoke about his friendship with AKA. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Getty Images

