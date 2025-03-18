Yolanda Monyai confidently joined the viral no-makeup challenge, flaunting her flawless skin and signature dramatic earrings

Fans praised Yolanda’s natural beauty, with many joking that she had already won the challenge

Celebrities like Lira, Makhadzi, and Londie London have also shared makeup-free looks, sparking conversations about natural beauty in the industry

Former Big Brother Mzansi star Yolanda Monyai is the queen she thinks she is. The reality TV star recently showed off her beautiful skin in the viral no-make-up challenge.

Former 'Big Brother Mzansi' star Yolanda Monyai stuns in new picture. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Yolanda Monyai joins viral challenge

South African girlies are showing that they can look good with or without make-up. Many have accused celebrities of hiding behind makeup and other beauty products. Stars like Bonang Matheba have even been slammed for advertising beauty products that enhance the skin while wearing makeup.

Taking to her X page, the former reality TV star, who has been hailed for embracing her skin condition showed off her natural beauty. Yolanda Monyai rocked her blonde short hair alongside her signature dramatic earrings. That also caught Mzansi's attention. She captioned the picture:

"No make up challenge 🤭 let’s goooo 🙈🙈"

Fans react to Yolanda's natural beauty

Social media users loved the star's confidence and flawless skin. Many joked that the former Big Brother Mzansi star was the ultimate winner of the challenge.

@ClaudiaMolatlh1 wrote:

"Yolanda please please stop with make-up stuff. Who do you want to win?"

@GiftAbr67478127 commented:

"Always beautiful ❤️ I wish I can post my face 🤭 both pre wahala 🗣️ congratulations 🎉🎉 on your 100k view ❤️"

@TheRealMongeziM commented:

"Super Beautiful and Natural Queen Yolanda. 💯🔥💃😍🥰"

@Bantuprincess said:

"We don't want to. You are cheating. You have decorations already, Yolanda. Ours will be plain Jane."

@Gugulet27629504 added:

"Gorgeous is an understatement. 😍"

@_haphyy_ asked:

"I saw a post you were campaigning for your Limpopo girlies and it's now down? We're they bullying you?"

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Yolanda Monyai showed off her natural beauty. Image: Oupa Bopape/ Gallo Images

Celebs who have shown their make-up-free looks

Several celebs have blessed fans with a glimpse of their bare faces. Singer Lira recently trended after her no-make-up video surfaced on social media. Many said the award-winning singer looked unrecognisable before her makeup.

Makhadzi also wowed fans with her flawless skin in a social media post. Fans applauded the Limpopo singer for showing off her natural skin.

Reality TV star and musician Londie London recently turned heads when she ditched weaves and makeup to show off her natural beauty.

Yolanda Monyai rocks new hairstyle

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the reality television star and model Eulanda Monyai, popularly known as Yolanda, recently stunned Mzansi when she shared pictures of her new hairstyle.

Media personality Yolanda Monyai shocked social media users when she debuted a daring hairstyle. The star, who has been booked and busy since leaving the Big Brother Mzansi house, shared pictures on social media. Taking to her X page, the model shared pictures showing her blonde hair while she was headed to a popular event that was happening at the time.

