Lira's make-up-free video went viral, sparking mixed reactions as fans noted she looked different but still beautiful

Social media users shared funny and unfiltered comments, with some joking about her transformation while others praised her natural look

Celebrities like Anele Mdoda and DJ Zinhle have also embraced showing their bare faces, inspiring fans with their skincare

South Africans agreed that they had to do a double-take when a video of award-winning singer Lira, showing her bare face, went viral on social media. Many admitted that the singer looked a bit different in the video.

Lira's make-up-free video gets SA talking

Lira is among the many celebrities who are brave enough to share their make-up-free faces on social media. While many choose to hide behind heavy make-up and filters, the star shared an unedited clip showing her skin before applying make-up.

The now-viral clip was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by the popular blog MDN News. In the video, the Feel Good singer shows her clear skin and slowly transitions to a subtle make-up look. Take a look at the video below:

Fans react to Lira's make-up-free look

As expected, social media users dished their unfiltered reactions to the singer's video. Some said she looked beautiful with or without make-up, while others made jokes about her bare face.

Some fans also admitted that Lira looked different in the pictures.

@Liihlendimande wrote:

"She's still beautiful. That's what men like angithi? And y'all must not say make-up is a scam 😂😂"

@KingDon_za commented:

"She looks like she sells plates at a taxi rank."

@nolomoifa said:

"Before reading the caption, I didn't know it was her. I thought it was some North African woman..🫢"

@TSambro wrote:

"What a transformation !!! You go to bed with one person, you wake up with another...😁"

@NdivhuwoBarnes commented:

"Make up must be declared illegal in public places."

@SbusisoRZA said:

"Regardless of anything, I still love and adore Lira."

Celebs who have shared make-up-free photos

A number of celebrities have shared their bare faces on social media, showing off their flawless skin which always gets followers asking for skincare tips.

Radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda caused a buzz on social media when she shared a picture showing her clear skin.

DJ Zinhle also had fans wild after showing off her natural beauty in a stunning picture.

Makhadzi flaunts her stunning make-up-free face

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi was feeling herself and showed off her no-makeup look. The Number 1 hitmaker has been pushing the bar with her recent looks and decided to tone it down by going natural, and her fans loved it!

Limpopo's it girl, Makhadzi, was a sight for sore eyes when she shared some makeup-free selfies showing off her glowing skin. Taking to her Instagram page, the singer posted several snaps barefaced while seemingly getting her hair done.

Source: Briefly News