Zulu monarch King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini has appointed his cousin to a position he held from three years ago

Former royal spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu returns to the royal house as a spokesperson after he left his position

Thulani replaces prince Nathi Zulu, who was the spokesperson for four years before he was removed from his position

King Misuzulu's former spokesperson, Prince Thulani, returns to his position. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini announced on 9 April 2025 that Prince Thulani Zulu is his new spokesperson, taking over from prince Nathi Zulu who occupied the position for four months.

What happened to Thulani Zulu?

According to Sunday World, Thulani makes a return to the Royal Palace for a second stint as the royal spokesperson after he was ousted three years ago. Thulani was one of Misuzulu's allies during the fight for the throne, but fell out of favour with the king and he vacated his position. He then worked for the King Cetshwayo District Municipality.

Misuzulu also appointed Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi, the son of former Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi, as the spokesperson for the newly formed King's Council. their appointment ceremonies took place in Durban on 9 April.

What's happening in the Royal House?

The two appointments occur in the wake of internal conflict in the royal family. King Misuzulu's siblings turned on him and he reportedly insulted his sister in a voice note that circulated.

His family life has also been thrown into turmoil after he announced his intention to take another wife. This offset divorce proceedings in which he filed for divorce with his first wife. However, she took the matter to court to prevent the marriage from happening, but was unsuccessful.

King Misuzulu's former spokesperson Thulani Zulu has been reappointed. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

What you need to know about Misuzulu

Misuzulu fired Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi from the Royal Household as his prime minister in December 2024

Nomzamo Myeni accused of having a special relationship with Prince Simphiwe

In an related article, Briefly News reported that Misuzulu was angered after he discovered that his fiancé and his brother, Prince Simphiwe, reportedly had a special relationship. Simphiwe was also accused of thwarting Misuzulu's plans in the royal house.

A source spoke to Briefly News that Simphiwe and Myeni have been working to frustrate how Misuzulu runs the royal household. He also reportedly influenced the King to choose a politically-aligned prime minister. The prince was also accused of travelling to Eswatini to report Misuzulu's marriage to Myeni without the King's permission.

