King Misuzulu and Nomzamo Myeni Deny Cancelling Wedding and Denounce Circulating Letter
- Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelethini slammed allegations that he cancelled his wedding to Nomzamo Myeni
- This was after a letter attributed to him informed the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government to withdraw Myeni's privileges
- He said the wedding was still continuing and denied writing the letter, which went viral
KWAZULU-NATAL — King Misuzulu kaZwelethini dismissed rumours that he cancelled his wedding to his fiance, Nomzamo Myeni, and withdrew her privileges. He affirmed that they are still getting married.
We're still getting married: Misuzulu
According to IOL, Misuzulu and Myeni denied the authenticity of the letter that went viral on 19 January. The letter requested the Deputy Director-General of the Office of the Premier to cancel Myeni's security details and allowances until further notice. Myeni flatly denied that her wedding to Misuzulu was cancelled.
Misuzulu calls off wedding to Nomzamo Myeni after one of his wives files papers to halt the marriage
The king also disputed the letter and the claims that they were not getting married.
"All I can say is that I love my wife and will marry her by force," he said.
Misuzulu also said the royal family will meet to discuss the origins of the letter. He confirmed they were at the Esmashobeni Royal Palace in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal. However, queen Ntokozo Mayisela's legal team said they would proceed with the interdict to prevent the wedding. Misuzulu reportedly served the queen with divorce papers recently.
South Africans confused
Netizens on Facebook were bewildered by the Royal Family House drama.
Zanele Khena said:
"At this point, we don't know anymore."
Wilson ST Jnr asked:
"Is it true that she is a returning soldier with three kids?"
Sibusiso Sihle Mlangeni said:
"You cannot correct a mistake with a mistake. You should put brakes on this divorce thing because it will bring a curse upon the nation on top of the curses that we are already experiencing."
Sya Makhanya said:
"A traditional marriage has never been dissolved, even if the wife or the husband dies."
Palesa Mothlaudi said:
"It's a circus."
Misuzulu slammed for outfit during GBVF march
In another article, Briefly News reported that Misuzulu received criticism for an outfit he wore in 2024. Misuzulu joined government officials on a march against Gender-Baded Violence and Femicide.
He was spotted wearing casual clothing with a golden chain around his neck. South Africans called him out for the outfit and accused him of trying to adopt a youthful look.
