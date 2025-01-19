Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelethini slammed allegations that he cancelled his wedding to Nomzamo Myeni

This was after a letter attributed to him informed the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government to withdraw Myeni's privileges

He said the wedding was still continuing and denied writing the letter, which went viral

Tebogo Mokwena, an experienced Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed political and traditional leadership coverage to Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years in South Africa.

King Misuzulu and Nomzamo Myeni are still getting married. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — King Misuzulu kaZwelethini dismissed rumours that he cancelled his wedding to his fiance, Nomzamo Myeni, and withdrew her privileges. He affirmed that they are still getting married.

We're still getting married: Misuzulu

According to IOL, Misuzulu and Myeni denied the authenticity of the letter that went viral on 19 January. The letter requested the Deputy Director-General of the Office of the Premier to cancel Myeni's security details and allowances until further notice. Myeni flatly denied that her wedding to Misuzulu was cancelled.

The king also disputed the letter and the claims that they were not getting married.

"All I can say is that I love my wife and will marry her by force," he said.

Misuzulu also said the royal family will meet to discuss the origins of the letter. He confirmed they were at the Esmashobeni Royal Palace in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal. However, queen Ntokozo Mayisela's legal team said they would proceed with the interdict to prevent the wedding. Misuzulu reportedly served the queen with divorce papers recently.

Misuzulu kaZwelethini and Nomzamo Myeni are still getting married. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans confused

Netizens on Facebook were bewildered by the Royal Family House drama.

Zanele Khena said:

"At this point, we don't know anymore."

Wilson ST Jnr asked:

"Is it true that she is a returning soldier with three kids?"

Sibusiso Sihle Mlangeni said:

"You cannot correct a mistake with a mistake. You should put brakes on this divorce thing because it will bring a curse upon the nation on top of the curses that we are already experiencing."

Sya Makhanya said:

"A traditional marriage has never been dissolved, even if the wife or the husband dies."

Palesa Mothlaudi said:

"It's a circus."

