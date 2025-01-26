The actors and cast of Mzansi's fan-favourite telenovela were reportedly robbed at gunpoint this past week

The production was reportedly robbed after filming an episode on Thursday, 23 January evening

Briefly News contacted Mzansi Magic for a comment regarding the media reports on Sunday, 26 January

'My Brother's Keeper' cast and crew reportedly robbed at gunpoint. Image: Mzansi Magic

The actors and crew of Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela, My Brother's Keeper were reportedly robbed after filming this past week.

Neither the channel nor the production company has responded to reports that the cast of the show, which got chopped in 2024 was held at gun this past Thursday.

According to Zimoja, the cast and crew of the popular telenovela were robbed at gunpoint on Thursday, 23 January evening in Zuurbekom after they finished filming from the location.

The publication adds that robbers pointed guns at the driver, stole their cell phones and other belongings, and fled.

Briefly News contacted Mzansi Magic for a comment on Sunday, 26 January, and will give an update as soon as possible.

Mzansi Magic viewers react to the latest episodes and casting

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald recently reported on X that legendary actress Doreen Majola has joined the cast as Nqubeko's (Wiseman Mncube) mother.

@jethronyagti replied:

"I can't wait for Nqubeko's mom to come to Mshengu and Mamchunu's downfall."

@officiallebza responded:

"Nqubeko deserves every single thing that's happening and is about to happen to him. He is a selfish devil and Nomsa's tears will never go unpunished."

@ChunksOfMe said:

"I need Nqubeko to come out and make the whole Tshabalala empire crumble. Because every chance they got, they showed him he never belonged. They used him and spat him out like scum whenever it suited them Nomusa included."

@LudwickMothelo wrote:

"No one can ever make me like this Mamchunu Character."

@VictorAgentV replied:

"He must make that Shabalala family breathe through the wound. They all act like saints any chance given."

@Lungile_nje said:

"I think, Nqubeko lowkey knows that Nomsa didn't cheat but because he is selfish, jealous, and angry that Fakazile is getting married, he is taking it out on Nomsa. Uyagowisha uLala. He is breathing through the wound."

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"The Mshengus are fake for letting Nqubeko rot in jail while Thelangaye got away with killing his own son."

'My Brother's Keeper' cast and crew reportedly robbed at gunpoint.

Umkhokha: The Curse canned

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Umkhokha: The Curse is coming to an end.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news that the show will be coming to an end after the current season ends this year.

