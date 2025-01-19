Zulu Monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelethini called off his marriage to his fiance Nomzamo Myeni

Misuzulu and Myeni were supposed to get married on 24 January 2025, but one of his wives reportedly filed a court order to prevent it from happening

Professor Sihawukele Ngubane, the Head of Teaching and Learning in the School of Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, spoke to Briefly News about divorce in the royal household

KWAZULU-NATAL — King Misuzulu called off his wedding to his fiance Nomzamo Myeni and cancelled her privileges. This was after one of his wives had allegedly filed a court order preventing his marriage to Myeni.

King Misuzulu cancels wedding

Misuzulu sent a letter to the Director-General of the Office of the KwaZulu-Natal Premier, which @ewnupdates posted on its X account. The letter was dated 18 January 2025. In it, ISilo informs Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize that he requests the immediate withdrawal of all benefits and security details the provincial government assigned to Myeni. These include allowances and security details.

According to @ZANewsFlash, one of his wives filed an urgent application with the Pietermaritburg High Court. The application argued that Misuzulu's marriage to Myeni would amount to bigamy. Misuzulu also reportedly fired Prince Simphiwe Zulu, his long-time right-hand man.

King Misuzulu's turbulent private life

Misuzulu denied the woman who ran to him during an event in November 2024 was his girlfriend after a video of the incident went viral

He reportedly filed for divorce after it emerged that Misuzulu was taking another wife

He was reportedly set to get married to another woman in February 2025

Zulu expert speaks to Briefly News

Speaking to Briefly News, Professor Sihawukele Ngubane, the Head of Teaching and Learning in the School of Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said divorce is not commonplace in the royal family.

" There has been negative media comment on the marriage between the King and the Queen that may have resulted in the divorce. African marriages do not make provision for a divorce. The elder members of the two families should mediate and seek an amicable solution before going the legal route," he said.

SA disappointed with Misuzulu

Netizens commenting on the new developments slammed Misuzulu and compared him to his father, King Goodwill Zwelethini.

Mao Jnr said:

" We miss King Zwewlethini in these trying times where his son, King Misuzulu, has lost respect for isihlalo sikaZulu."

Ntokozo Masuku said:

" I miss the late King Goodwill Zwelethini. At least he carried the dignity of the throne with grace."

Sunrise said:

"This guy is embarrassing the Zulu nation. He's bringing shame to it."

Mkabayi Zulu said:

" After a long line of great kings, what an embarrassment to the Zulu Nation. Yoh, what did we do to deserve this?"

Mpiyakhe said:

" When a clown moves into a palace, he doesn't become a king. The palace turns into a circus."

