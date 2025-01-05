Expert Reveals Misuzulu Could Marry Again in February Amid Divorce Furore
- A Zulu cultural expert revealed that King Misuzulu kaZwelethini might marry another woman next month
- This followed reports that uSilo and his first wife, Queen Ntokozo ka Mayisela, are going through a divorce
- The expert said that a Zulu king divorcing is rare and mentioned one exception within the Zulu royal family
KWAZULU-NATAL— King Misuzulu KaZwelethini, who is divorcing his first wife, Queen Ntokozo, may marry in February.
What cultural expert says about Misuzulu's divorce
According to The Citizen, Professor Musa Xulu said the Zulu Monarch is expected to get married in the month of love. He is going through a messy divorce with his first wife, Queen Ntokozo ka Mayisela, whom he married after ascending the throne in 2021. Misuzulu married his third wife, Nomzamo Myeni, in March 2024.
Xulu added that divorce in the royal family, or the Zulu tradition, is uncommon. Misuzulu's grandfather, King Bhekuzulu kaSolomon, divorced one of his wives. He pointed out that the Nazareth Baptist Church forbids divorce. He was baptised into the Shembe church in June. He is the first Zulu monarch not baptised in the Anglican Church.
What may have caused the divorce?
Xulu said irreconcilable differences may have caused the divorce. He added that none of his wives observed the process necessary for a royal wedding. This means that culturally, Misuzulu is an unmarried king.
Drama in the Zulu Royal Family
- King Misuzulu entered into a battle for the throne with his half-brother, Prince Smakade kaZwelethini
- President Cyril Ramaphosa recognised him as the rightful heir to the throne, and a faction loyal to Simakade opposed the ruling
- The Pretoria High Court overturned Ramaphosa's recognition, and he filed an appeal
Misuzulu fires Zulu Prime Minister
In a related article, Briefly News reported that King Misuzulu axed Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi as his prime minister. Buthelezi also serves as the KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.
Misuzulu wrote a letter telling him his reasons for firing him would be revealed in due course. However, it's believed that Buthelezi acted in a way that strayed from the king's expectations.
Source: Briefly News
