AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has sacked Thulasizwe Buthelezi as Traditional Prime Minister

Buthelezi replaced Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who passed away in September 2023

South Africans agree with the decision, with many feeling that it was about time Buthelezi was axed

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has sacked Thulasizwe Buthelezi as the AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Thulasizwe Buthelezi is no longer the AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister.

Buthelezi, who is also the KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC has been fired by AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Buthelezi served as Traditional Prime Minister since January 2024, replacing Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who passed away in September 2023.

Since his appointment, he already set up an investment company for traditional leaders.

Reason for Buthelezi’s firing to be disclosed

In an official letter to Buthelezi informing him of the decision, the King said that reasons would be shared with him and the nation in due course.

The King also asked for the support of the Zulu nation as the process of finding a successor was underway.

"The throne remains committed to upholding the sacred values and traditions that bind us together as a people, ensuring that this esteemed position continues to serve its vital role in our nation's journey," King Misuzulu kaZwelithini said.

While the King didn’t divulge his reasons in the official statement, News24 claimed to have seen a letter in which the King said Buthelezi's actions had strayed from the monarch's expectations.

Social media has its say

South Africans weighed in on the decision, with many supporting it.

@Celu_CM2 said:

“This was a regrettable appointment to begin with. At the time, Former President Zuma would have made a better Prime Minister.”

@Sthembiso_RSA added:

“Shocking but not unexpected. Bayede King Misuzulu KaZwelithini👑🇿🇦.”

@bonganidhl4955 stated:

“He wasn't supposed to be appointed in the first place. Appointing a person who is in active politics was a bad decision.”

@Mzwaie_M said:

“To be honest, Thulasizwe Buthelezi was a wrong choice for such an important position to begin with, regardless of the reasons for his sacking.”

@Mlondolozi31462 added:

“Good riddance. But, whoever is appointed in this position must not be sacked again to retain the dignity of the Zulu kingdom. This is not parliament where you chop and change those who aren't doing well like in Ramsgate parliament.”

@Mulugisi_jury stated:

“He became too big-headed.”

King Misuzulu unhappy with KZN provincial government

Briefly News previously reported that King Misuzulu was unhappy with the provincial government in KwaZulu-Natal.

The King was unhappy that the KZN Premier fired his praise singer, Inyosi Buzetsheni Mdletshe.

The King accused the government of meddling in his royal house's affairs by doing so.

