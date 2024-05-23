The Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelethini is still wounded by what happened at the King Cetshwayo Commemoration event and what happened to his praise singer

The African National Congress's KZN chairperson grabbed the mic from Thulasizwe Buthelezi, and the Premier also fired praise singer Inyosi Buzetsheni Mdletshe

South Africans noted that the tension between the royal family and the ANC won't end well unless resolved

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Misuzulu is still angry at the ANC. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL—King Misuzulu KaZwelethini is still not over the incident in which the African National Congress's KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma, grabbed the mic from the Zulu Royal Family's spokesperson, Thulasizwe Buthelezi. He also spoke out against the KZN Premier's office firing praise singer Inyosi Buzetsheni Mdletshe.

Misuzulu slams ANC

In a video @ZANewsFlash posted, Misuzulu angrily lashed out during a meeting. He said Mdletshe did not work for the Premier, who fired him, but worked for him as the King. He asked if the Premier would be happy if he came and fired someone in her office. He said it is painful that the country is going into the elections on 29 May, and these matters are unresolved. View the video here:

South Africans discuss the King and politics

Netizens shared their views on what they believed was the King involving himself in politics.

Mao said:

"While I agree that the ANC has been disrespectful to King Misuzulu, he himself contributed to that. His behaviour has not befitted the throne, and he showed disrespect to it."

Considered View said:

"Maybe this is a blessing in disguise for others to see the other side of the king."

VOTEANC2024 said:

"A king that divides his people is useless."

Free Congo DR, Stop The Genocide said:

"The ANC will not govern KZN after next week."

Mluleki Mtshiza said:

"He must not play politics; otherwise, it won't end well for him."

King Misuzulu marries a third wife

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Misuzulu married a third wife, Nomzamo Myeni, whom he recently welcomed.

Misuzulu welcomed his wife earlier this month after paying 15 cattle for lobola. Myeni worked as a bank teller before working in the King's office and meeting him.

