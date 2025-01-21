The South African highly-anticipated reality TV show The Mommy Club is back with a bang for its third season

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced that popular stars Nunurai and Raitle won't be returning for the new season

Speaking to Briefly News, Multichoice PR and Content marketing manager Katlego Molubi shared insight on who the new cast members are

Nunurai and Ratle were excluded from 'The Mommy Club' season 3. Image: @ratile_mabitsela

He wrote:

“Ratile and Nunurai will not be returning for The Mommy Club Season 3.”

On behalf of Showmax, PR and Content Marketing Manager Katlego Molubi shared some insight with Briefly News about the new mommies joining the show this season.

She said:

“35-year-old Noksie is a wife, new mom, and successful realtor who co-runs a thriving property business with her Scottish husband. Hailing from KZN, this determined mother has worked tirelessly to reach the top, and now that she’s there, she’s unstoppable.

“31-year-old Pheladi is a divorced mother of two who tied the knot at just 23, and 40-year-old Vuyi is a resilient mother of four who has faced unimaginable loss, having lost the father of her kids. Her focus is on healing and raising her children.”

Fans react to Nunurai and Ratile not returning to the show

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the two stars not returning to show for the new season. Here’s what they had to say:

@TumiGabuza said:

“Nunurai was starting to be boring anyway, but Rati, we need her with her nanny and husband drama.”

@SoftParent wrote:

“Would have liked for Ratile to return, but it’s okay, I guess.”

@MrsMekwa responded:

“Nunurai was boring last season, always involved in other people’s fights. I would have liked to see Ratile without Nunu by her side.”

@rorisang_tabane replied:

“Good, they were far too good for that show. Nunurai was far too smart and intimidated the ladies. Ratile was always bullied.”

