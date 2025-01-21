The Young, Famous and African cast member Zari recently threw shade at Kefilwe Mabote's attitude on social media

This was after the reality TV star posted a video of an episode where Kefi tried pouring a drink at her during the show

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Zari throwing shade at Kefiboo

Drama erupted on the new Young, Famous and African season between cat members Zari ‘The Boss Lady’ Hassan and Kefilwe Mabote.

Recently, social media buzzed after the Ugandan socialite and businesswoman decided to throw shade at the most celebrated South African influencer, Kefilwe Mabote, for her attitude during one of the episodes on the show when she attempted to throw a drink at Zari during the altercation.

Zari posted the video of the incident and wrote:

"Reminder: Ladies never settle for less."

Netizens react to Zari's post

Many netizens flooded the comment section after the reality TV star threw shade at Kefilwe Mabote on social media. Here's what they had to say:

@TserunD said:

"It’s how you didn’t flinch because you know your man will never let any thing to you for me."

@HannArts97 wrote:

"I was so disappointed by Kefi’s move."

@digitaldidan commented:

"This message also goes to men. If a woman can pour a drink at another person, it says a lot about their lack of emotional intelligence. The actions of another person shouldn’t make you reach irrationally without thinking."

@mandy8jay replied:

"This zari old lady is toxic, manipulative, hence marrying young boys, very mean, narcissist, no one should want to be friends with this low vibrational human."

@Mpiloe_Cabeka mentioned:

"Imagine calling another woman sefebe while exhibiting straamate behaviour this was so classless of Kefiloe and uncalled for!"

