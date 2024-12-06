King Misuzulu Roasted for Youthful Outfit During Anti-GBVF March
- King Misuzulu kaZwelethini trended on social media for the outfit he was wearing during an event
- Misuzulu joined the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disability Sindiswe Chikunga as they marched in Durban against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide march
- South Africans dragged him for the outfit he wore, which included a silver chain that complemented a youthful look
With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.
DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelethini was dragged for the outfit he wore during the Men Unite against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide MArch in Durban on 6 December 2024.
Isilo marches for GBVF
Isilo joined Zulu Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disability Sindiswe Chikunga, McDonald's, and Multichoice in marching against GBV. They marched from Gugu Dlamini Park to The Station.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Misuzulu delivered a speech dressed in shades, an elegant beret, and a silver chain. @ZANewsFlash posted pictures of him on his X account.
View the pictures here:
Netizens roasted him
South Africans made fun of his outfit.
Incontrovertible Truth said:
"He decided to dress like he's back in Miami for this one. Someone should have walked up and said, "Yo, Bayede Dawg!""
Vukani Dlamini said:
"Howzit, dawg."
Confucious said:
"Eish, they got him on his day off."
Mageme said:
"This one is the Ramaphosa of KZN."
Nelisiwe asked:
"Does our king also know that breaking women's hearts is also part of GBV? I pray he just shut up and says nothing about illegal immigrants because he already started on the wrong foot."
Misuzulu denies woman who ran to him is his girlfriend
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Misuzulu denied that the woman who ran to the stage during an event was his girlfriend.
He clarified that the woman was emotionally distraught that he and his older brother, Simakade, were fighting for the throne.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za