King Misuzulu kaZwelethini trended on social media for the outfit he was wearing during an event

Misuzulu joined the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disability Sindiswe Chikunga as they marched in Durban against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide march

South Africans dragged him for the outfit he wore, which included a silver chain that complemented a youthful look

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

King Misuzulu's outfit for a GBV march was mocked. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelethini was dragged for the outfit he wore during the Men Unite against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide MArch in Durban on 6 December 2024.

Isilo marches for GBVF

Isilo joined Zulu Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disability Sindiswe Chikunga, McDonald's, and Multichoice in marching against GBV. They marched from Gugu Dlamini Park to The Station.

Misuzulu delivered a speech dressed in shades, an elegant beret, and a silver chain. @ZANewsFlash posted pictures of him on his X account.

View the pictures here:

Netizens roasted him

South Africans made fun of his outfit.

Incontrovertible Truth said:

"He decided to dress like he's back in Miami for this one. Someone should have walked up and said, "Yo, Bayede Dawg!""

Vukani Dlamini said:

"Howzit, dawg."

Confucious said:

"Eish, they got him on his day off."

Mageme said:

"This one is the Ramaphosa of KZN."

Nelisiwe asked:

"Does our king also know that breaking women's hearts is also part of GBV? I pray he just shut up and says nothing about illegal immigrants because he already started on the wrong foot."

Misuzulu denies woman who ran to him is his girlfriend

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Misuzulu denied that the woman who ran to the stage during an event was his girlfriend.

He clarified that the woman was emotionally distraught that he and his older brother, Simakade, were fighting for the throne.

Source: Briefly News