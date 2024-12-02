The South African Police Service in Mondlo, KwaZulu-Natal, arrested three suspected cattle thieves

The men allegedly stole the cattle from a kraal in the Mvunzini area and were found with the carcasses of the cattle

South Africans joked that the meat was the one shishanyamas used to serve their customers

3 Suspects were arrested for stealing cattle.

VRYHEID, KWAZULU-NATAL — The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal arrested three men for allegedly stealing cattle from a kraal on 28 November 2024.

Alleged cattle thieves arrested

According to the South African Police Service, the alleged cattle thieves stole the cattle in the Mvunzini area. Detectives led a disciplinary investigation team from the Crime Prevention and Community Service Centre.

When the cops arrived at the place where they received a tip-off, they found the suspects in possession of the stolen fourth carcass of cattle. The suspects appeared before the Vryheid Magistrate's Court and faced stock theft and possession of suspected stolen cattle charges.

South Africans make jokes

Netizens on Facebook joked that the meat would be used at shishanyamas.

Bongani Mgubela said:

"This is inyama yenhloko we usually buy here in Soweto."

Mohau Mofokeng said:

"This is the Kwa-Mai Mai meat you eat."

Dookza Dookza said:

"That's why they love shishanyama businesses everywhere they are."

Nethononda Rinae Fleck said:

"These local butchers are the main force behind all this."

David Lesiba said:

"Mkhwanazi is at work."

Sydney Kumalo said:

"Chaos of different forms gravitates in every corner of the country. There must be a culprit."

Fafama Dalasa said:

"Life is very tough. Carcasses of four cows."

Senzo Sibanda asked:

"Why don't people learn that if you steal someone's cattle, you will be arrested?"

KZN cattle thieves arrested

