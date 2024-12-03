The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal launched a manhunt for taxi drivers who allegedly target truck drivers

The taxi drivers, who have been on strike since 29 November, reportedly blocked roads and took truck drivers' keys

South Africans expressed confidence in the province's commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi warned taxi drivers protesting in Durban. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Paballo Thekiso/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL—As the Durban Long Distance Taxi Association strike enters its fifth day, the South African Police Service is hunting taxi drivers who target truck drivers.

SAPS targets taxi drivers striking

@SABCNews reported that KwaZulu-Natal's provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said the police are looking for taxi drivers who have been blockading roads during the strike. The strike began on 29 November 2024. He noted that some taxi drivers and owners confiscate truck drivers' keys after blocking roads.

Mkhwanazi said anyone has the right to strike. What is not allowed is interference with the rights of the individuals not participating in the strike.

"We're gonna find them. We're gonna set a good example so that everyone understands. We always speak with them that if they want to protest, do it within the ambit of the law. We are out in numbers to ensure we respond to incidents speedily," he said.

Watch the video here:

South Africans trust Mkhwanazi

Netizens saluted Mkhwanazi and were confident he would deliver as promised.

Ziyanda said:

"If he can open a political party, I can join it and dump EFF."

Nonduku said:

"In Lord Mkhwanazi we trust."

Moses Ramagalo said:

"If the provinces of our county had police commissioners of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi'sbravery, our country's crime percentage would have been less than it is right now. The man's robustness and tenacity in fighting lawlessness is on another level."

Legal Hustler said:

"Lord Mkhwanazi, the brave and fearless."

Jay said:

"Cele was a scam."

Mkhwanazi given top award

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi received a top award.

Mkhwanazi received the Risk Influencer of the Year award from the Institute of Risk Management South Africa.

Source: Briefly News