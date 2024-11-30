Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has been honoured with a prestigious award

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner was named as the Risk Influencer of the Year

South Africans praised Lt Gen Mkhwanazi, saying that he deserved more awards

Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, with Gen Masemola, received his award from the President of the Institute for Risk Management South Africa, Bheki Gutshwa and CEO, Ms Yvonne Mothibi. @SAPoliceService

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is undoubtedly one of the country's most popular police officials.

The KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner has earned praise for his no-nonsense approach to policing, and he’s now been rewarded for it.

Lt Gen Mkhwanazi has received a prestigious award from the Institute of Risk Management South Africa (IRMSA).

KZN’s top cop given award

Mkhwanazi was honoured at IRMSA’s Risk Excellence Awards as he was named the Risk Influencer of the Year.

The awards honour those who contribute positively to protecting people while promoting the safety and interests of the country.

"This award recognises SAPS' dedication to risk management and our commitment to creating a safer and more secure environment for all," Lt Gen Mkhwanazi said.

Previous winners include President Cyril Ramaphosa and former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

General Masemola praises Lt Gen Mkhwanazi

National commissioner General Masemola also reserved special praise for the KZN Commissioner, saying that his achievement reflected his outstanding leadership and ability to inspire and motivate members.

"We congratulate Lt Gen Mkhwanazi on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to his continued leadership in this critical province," Gen Masemola said.

South Africans think Mkhwanazi deserves it

Social media users praised Mkhwanazi, saying he thoroughly deserved the award.

@MalapJdk said:

“Lt Gen Mkhwanazi deserves it. I also have his bunch of flowers and a foot spa for him. He's the hope of South Africans.”

@MosimanegapeSu1 added:

“The only police officer that matters. The rest are useless.”

@seleka10_tshepo stated:

“Our Lord, Lord General Mkhwanazi. Siyabonga Tata🙏.”

@goolammv said:

“This is such a well-deserved award. I hope all the other provincial commissioners aspire to get such an award in the future.”

@SBaron7990:

“We are so proud of our KZN Lt General. He keeps us safe in our province. Congratulations on a well-deserved award.”

@MyAfricanRootz added:

“Hail the boss, Mkhwanazi👌. He deserves more.”

