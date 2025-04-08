A Gauteng-based aesthetician, Dr Sandi Dyonase, shared that his latest client was former minister Bathabile Dlamini

The doctor stated what he was doing to the politician's face that resulted in a more "youthful and refreshed appearance"

Bathabile Dlamini served as the Minister of Social Development and was also the president of the ANC's Women's League

An aesthetician shared a clip of how he helped remove Bathabile Dlamini's wrinkles. Images: @drsandidyonase/ TikTok, Gallo Images / Getty Images

Dr Sandi Dyonase, who has an award-winning medical aesthetics practice, has helped many well-known clients feel their best in their skin.

His recent client, former African National Congress minister Bathabile Dlamini, was no different as she visited the professional to work on her fine lines.

Goodbye to the wrinkles

The doctor, who is based in Midrand, Gauteng, uploaded a video on his business' TikTok account showing the former Minister of Social Development receiving wrinkle-relaxing injections, which he explained revolutionised the field of anti-ageing treatments and offered a non-invasive solution to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

He wrote in the post's caption:

"These injections work by temporarily relaxing the facial muscles responsible for creating expression lines, resulting in a more youthful and refreshed appearance.

"Well done to Mama Bathabile for being consistent in her skincare journey throughout the years."

After people alleged Bathabile visited Dr Sandi due to alcohol-related issues, the doctor clarified:

"Out of respect for Mama Bathabile, I would like to gently correct the misconception. She does not drink alcohol. Her behaviour is often misunderstood due to her battle with epilepsy, which required her to adjust her medication.

"This condition can be challenging and is often mistaken for something it is not. Please let's show kindness."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Bathabile Dlamini's political impact

Born in Nquthu and growing up in Nkandla, Matshensikazi, Bathabile became one of the founding members of the Imbali Youth Organisation in 1983, an initiative that worked closely with the South African Students Congress (which she joined in 1985) and Imbali Civic Organisation.

The Presidency's website also explained that in 1991, Bathabile became a part of the interim leadership formed to build the ANC Women's League structure in KZN, where she was elected to the League's first Regional Executive Committee. From 1992 to 1993, she served as the Regional Secretary.

The end of 1993 saw Bathabile become the Women's League's Deputy Secretary General and then the Secretary General from 1998 to 2008.

Bathabile was soon elected as a Member of Parliament, where she was elected to the National Executive Committee of the ANC and the National Working Committee in 2007. She became a full-time ANC member, later taking on the role of the Deputy Minister of Social Development between May 2009 and October 2010. In November 2010, she was promoted to the Minister of Social Development.

In 2015, Bathabile Dlamini became the president of the ANC's Women's League. Image: Gallo Images

SA comments on Bathabile Dlamini's skin

Social media users took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the former minister visiting the aesthetician.

@malindie16 wrote for all to see:

"She looks young and beautiful."

@zamo.a added in the comments:

"Well done, girlfriend. If you can afford it, do it."

@no2x7 told the online community:

"She looks fresh."

An impressed @vumabambo_63 added:

"Wow, she looks gorgeous after the treatment. You live once, Batha."

@auntylau said to the public:

"She looks beautiful. I’ve been following her progress."

