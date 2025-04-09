The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) condemned the presence of members of the South African National Defence Force during a protest in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape

The army was present when organisations held a peaceful march which culminated at the Bergview College in memory of three recent rape victims

'The league said the SANDF's heavily-armed presence intimidated marchers and disrupted the second leg of the protest

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests and immigration in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

ANCYL was worried about the army's presence during a peaceful march. Image: Phill Magakoe/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

MATATIELE, EASTERN CAPE — The African National Congress youth League (ANCYL) will lodge a formal complaint after the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed outside of the Bergview College in Matatiele, Eastern Cape on 8 April 2025.

What happened during the Matatiele march?

According to IOL, the Hlokomela Women's support Organisation and Lady Ocean SA foundation joined forces with the Youth League and organised the peaceful protest. The protest was meant to create awareness about victims of Gender-Based Violence. This included Cwecwe and two other minors who were victims of sexual abuse.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The ANCYL said the protest was legal and within the limits of the law, but it fumed at the presence of the SANDF. Members of the army were stationed outside the school premises, where they planned to hand the school a memorandum of demands. Private security was also present at the march.

When the march attendees wanted to stop at the Matatiele City Hall for the second leg of the protest, they felt intimidated. The League said it would lodge a complaint with the authorities.

The army was outside the Bergview College in the Eastern Cape. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the Cwecwe incident

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on IOL's Facebook page discussed the alleged deployment.

December Mokgabudi said:

"Indeed, there was no need to deploy the SANDF in that peaceful mach. The police were there already, so there was no need."

Balan Chetty said:

"Well done to the SANDF and the private security companies whose intimidating presence led to a peaceful march."

Amos Kgomo said:

"We need that SANDF and private security to clean up the streets and flats of Hillbrow and Sunnyside."

Aphelele Comfort said:

"That was the mobilisation strategy."

Mpho Masitha said:

"There's a SANDF base in Matatiele. Maybe they were just bystanders."

SA worried about case after Senzo Mchunu allegedly lied

In a related article, Briefly News reported that South Africans reacted negatively to the news that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly lied about Jaco Pieterse undergoing a DNA test.

Mchunu said that the DNA did not match those found on Cwecwe's belongings. Many questioned why president Cyril Ramaphosa was silent during the crisis.

Source: Briefly News