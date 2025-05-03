The African National Congress (ANC) in the Norman Mashabane region in Mopani, Limpopo, are locked in branch disputes

The branch was scheduled to hold an elective conference on 2 May 2025, but it was postponed because of 19 disputes, which have been escalated to the party's National Dispute Resolution Committee

South Africans roasted the province's ruling party, and one accused them of fighting for power and not for serving the community

MOPANI, LIMPOPO — The African National Congress (ANC) in the Norman Mashabane region in Mopani, Limpopo, has 19 unresolved disputes which halted its elective conference, which was supposed to be held on 3 and 4 May 2025.

Norman Mashabane region conference postponed

According to SABC News, the party's disputes have been escalated to the National Dispute Resolution Committee. As such, the regional leadership advised the region to postpone the elective conference. The conference was supposed to have taken place at Karibu over the weekend and has been postponed to the weekend of 10 and 11 May.

The region had 39 disputes, and 20 of them have been resolved. The elective conference was set to elect the top five positions in the Mopani District. However, several branches lodged disputes.

Postponement necessary: Ngobeni

Members have been accused of using fake ID documents to convene meetings. The regional spokesperson, Peter Ngobeni, said it was necessary for the committee to finalise the findings of the disputes that have been lodged. He said it was necessary to await the results of the appeals of the resolved disputes.

Troubles in the African National Congress

The ANC resolved to reconfigure its Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provincial structures. This was after the party lost control of the two provinces during the 2024 general elections.

The party's National Executive Committee had met to discuss whether the leadership would be disbanded or reconfigured after the poor performance during the elections. The two provinces formed governments of provincial unity as a result of the ANC losing control.

South Africans not impressed

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post were not pleased with the infighting.

Dzivhuluwani Mphephu said:

"Groups are fighting for power to loot, not serve the community."

Tumisho Mabusela said:

"A branch was originally regarded as a nucleus. Today, it is the most feared entry level into the organisation. Arguments, conflicts and killings have become a norm."

Bell Kenzie said:

"That's what they know best. Fighting for positions and tenders to only steal and not serve the nation."

Terrence Khuselo said:

"They all want their hands in the cookie jar."

Shakes Beauks said:

"Useless idiots fighting to loot."

Gando Wentshaba Kondile said:

"The 'it's our time to eat' syndrome is the reason behind these disputes."

Fikile Mbalula calls Julius Malema dangerous

In a relayed article, Briefly News reported that Fikile Mbalula, the party's secretary general, said the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema is more dangerous than the Democratic Alliance. He said the party was wary of the EFF joining the Government of National Unity (GNU).

He said Malema would not stop his motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa if the EFF were to join the GNU. He said his joining the GNU would fast-track its demise.

