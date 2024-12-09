The African National Congress in Gauteng is in deep waters, and its current structures could be dismantled

It will appear before the National Working Committee to plead its case after it lost its majority during the 2024 general elections

South Africans were excited to see the ANC in trouble, and many were eager to see it crumble

JOHANNESBURG — The African National Congress in Gauteng will meet the National Working Committee on 9 December 2024 to fight not to be disbanded.

ANC GP in trouble

According to TimesLIVE, the NWC will meet with the party's provincial leadership to discuss what caused the drastic drop in electoral support during the 2024 general elections. The Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal structures are two structures the NWC has summoned.

The meeting is expected to take place at the Birchwood Hotel. The NWC will discuss whether Gauteng's PEC should be disbanded or augmented before the 2026 local government elections. The ANC in KZN is also facing possible disbandment.

The ANC lost its majority for the first time since gaining power during the 1994 democratic elections. It received 34% of the votes in Gauteng, forcing it to form a Government of Provincial Unity. The ANC's final NEC meeting will take place on 13 December.

SA excited

Netizens on Facebook were excited that the party's provincial structures were in trouble.

Samson Samson said:

"It's the end of the road for the ANC."

Malema Mongatane said;

"It's unfortunate that it's only the ANC in Gauteng. It was supposed to be the whole ANC, from president to councillor to members."

Kanye McKay said:

"They should be disbanding the national executive committee instead of targeting Gauteng and KZN."

Gerald Jonkers said:

"For those leaders who will be removed, please note that you have a home at MKP."

Zandisile Molosi said:

"These are the end results of refusing to accommodate the DA in Gauteng."

