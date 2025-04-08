South Africans were left in a panic after learning that the Bergview College principal refused to undergo a DNA test

The school refused any internal investigation by the police, and news of the principal finally agreeing to get his DNA sampled raised suspicion across the country

Mzansi fears losing the fight against gender-based violence after reports that the Minister of Police allegedly lying

The 7-year-old’s case has taken many twists and turns since it was shared by her mother online in early March.

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu allegedly lied about the Bergview principal undergoing a DNA test.

Source: Getty Images

Cwecwe’s assault case was reported in October, yet the South African justice system has yet to provide clear direction.

SA fears losing fight against GBV

South Africans stood with Cwecwe’s family since day one after hearing about the 7-year-old’s heartbreaking assault story. The case went viral on social media where many people including global citizens learned about the tragedy.

Petitions and protests were organised across the country, urging the justice system to take the matter seriously. After the Bergview College principal refused any internal investigations to be done at the school, news broke that he finally agreed to get his DNA sampled.

The Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu announced that the principal’s DNA did not match the samples collected from Cwecwe’s belongings in a statement. Many South Africans had their doubts until Cwecwe’s mother was informed that the principal’s DNA had not been tested.

This revelation caused pain among South Africans, who felt insecure about their ability to win the fight against GBV. People called for Mchunu to step down as Minister of Police and questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s silence during this crisis.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Minister Mchunu clarifies statement

An article by Bona Magazine shared that Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu and his office issued another statement clarifying that news of a principal being tested for DNA was not linked to the Cwecwe case. The ministry urged the public to rely on statements to avoid the spread of fake news.

Mzansi questions SA justice system

South Africans questioned their justice system and urged for both the president and Minister of Police to step down:

Mzansi was pained after learning about an alleged lie the Minister of Police told.

Source: Getty Images

@mbaliphumzile98 ordered:

“Senzo Mchunu must resign with immediate effect.”

@Bra Bongani was appalled:

“Why is Ramaphosa quiet about this?”

@Lebo M said:

“Senzo Mchunu is basically an enabler of abuse.”

@SamukelisiweLungile Makhoba suggested:

“Senzo Mchunu must be arrested for what he did, not resign and also rot in jail.”

@Malooks35 explained:

“Perpetrators with money will always get away with everything. Who is Senzo Mchunu anyway, who made him a police minister?”

@Cindy Mhlongo469 protested:

“Petition for Senzo Mchunu and Ramaphosa to step down. Enough is enough, they don't care about anyone but their pockets, along with their friends, they must all fall.”

SA plans shutdown after Minister allegedly lied

South Africans were once again disappointed by their justice system after news emerged that the Minister of Police allegedly lied about the Bergview College principal agreeing to get his DNA sampled. Mzansi planned a national shutdown as schools reopened.

