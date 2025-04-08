Māori Woman in New Zealand Amplifies Global Support for Justice4Cwecwe

A lady in New Zealand has joined the #JusticeForCwecwe movement and showed how she is supporting the cause

A passionate Māori woman in New Zealand has sparked global attention by using her platform to echo growing calls for #Justice4Cwecwe, a movement that has gained momentum in South Africa and beyond.

A Māori woman in New Zealand unveiled her moving support for the #Justice4Cwecwe cause in a TikTok video. Image: @kuinitanga

Māori lady raises her voice for #Justice4Cwecwe

A heartfelt video shared on TikTok under the handle @kuinitanga quickly went viral. The woman expressed her solidarity with South Africans demanding justice for Cwecwe, whose story has ignited deep emotions and widespread concerns.

Following her mother's public sharing of facts of the ordeal on various platforms, Cwecwe's alleged sexual abuse, which allegedly took place on school grounds, became widely known.

The mom of two stated in a lengthy interview with the local podcast Hope Revolution last month that the alleged incident occurred on October 14 and that the family only learned about it two days later.

She claimed that Cwecwe arrived home later than normal on October 14 and that, although there was no reason to suspect anything was wrong at the time, her strange behavior in the days that followed prompted concerns.

The mother remembered how she reacted when she was informed of the alleged rape, and Cwecwe was then taken to the doctor for a formal examination.

"I cried because I am also a victim of rape so I know how it feels," she said.

While the details surrounding the Justice for Cwecwe movement remain a point of intense discussion, it has become a symbol of community activism and advocacy against injustice.

The Māori woman condemned the treatment that led to Cwecwe’s name becoming a rallying cry in the video, which she shared as she showcased her support. Her emotional appeal resonated with viewers across both countries.

Latest update on the Cwecwe case

South Africans planned a national shutdown, which took place on 8 April 2025, in hopes of raising awareness as children returned to school. This follows an announcement by Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, who informed the public last week that the principal of Bergview College had finally taken a DNA test allegedly.

Tensions escalated when Cwecwe’s mother was initially told that the principal had refused to provide a DNA sample. She later revealed the names of the brigadier and police officers who had confirmed this information, causing further outrage and confusion among South Africans.

SA reacts to TikTok video

Social media users in Mzansi were quick to praise the woman for her empathy and support. Many thanked her for using her voice to highlight the cause.

Nursejurgen said:

"From South Africa, thank you!. An injury to one is an injury to ALL."

Nomasikomzimela58 added:

"Justice for Cwecwe and all other children and women."

Faithchante shared:

"Goosebumps. As a South African, I could never be more proud and happier. Thank you so much, sis, for this."

Nodoli_2 replied:

"Thank you for the support, sis."

Aisha Baker wrote:

"I'm literally crying seeing you singing this song and being part of us. THANK YOU FOR THE SUPPORT #JUSTICE FOR CWECWE."

A Māori woman in New Zealand showcased her support for the #Justice4Cwecwe movement. Image: @kuinitanga

