South Africans gave Mzansi traditional healers the go-ahead to intervene in the Bergview College case

The bizarre case of the 7-year-old has seen numerous twists and turns, and even political involvement

The government added to the chaos by allegedly issuing a false statement about the principal’s cooperation

South Africans have been fighting for Cwecwe’s justice ever since her story went viral on social media.

Global citizens have also joined the fight as Mzansi people created awareness campaigns on social media platforms.

SA calls upon traditional healers

The handling of the 7-year-old girl’s case has exhausted many due to the justice system's approach. The incident was reported in October of 2024, and there’s still no clear direction as to what will happen next.

Cwecwe’s mother was recently involved in a car accident, which many suspected was a targeted attack. The Bergview College principal resisted an internal investigation, despite the incident allegedly occurring on school grounds.

The Minister of Police also allegedly lied about the principal agreeing to have his DNA sampled, which caused an uproar among South African citizens. It has been almost a month since the nation learned about the case, but the handling of it made many people too emotional and exhausted.

The country has given traditional healers the go-ahead for them to deal with the perpetrator spiritually. One lady, Qawekazi, rooted for witchcraft to take over:

“I have never supported witchcraft like I do now. For once, let’s do it for a good cause.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi in support of witchcraft

South Africans expressed their interest in taking Cwecwe’s case to traditional healers who would deal with the perpetrators fast:

@Ntokozo Mbanjwa said:

“Maweni can solve this, guys.”

@zenzi Makhathini commented:

“It would be the first time supporting Maweni.”

@Rosemary M. explained:

“It’s not witchcraft if it’s done for a good cause.”

@Tshego shared:

“As a Christian, I fully support this. We have prayed for so long. It’s a lot.”

@Lina M🧿🪬 was on board:

“We need to start dealing with perpetrators spiritually, enough is enough.”

@Petronella Monareng shared:

“The family needs to deal with this the African way. We all knew that the principal’s DNA would come back negative, the power of money.”

@issaccarkunanguna asked:

“Can Zimbabwean, Nigerian and Congolese traditional healers join as well?”

@lindiweigh moloto 🤍 said:

“I support this.”

@Sellwane Lelimo wrote:

“This one I will have to support, I have no choice. Let it be quick.”

@Ofentse pointed out:

“The media and the ANC are misleading us. The principal has never been tested. Stop lying to our people.”

@_Nomalanga15 shared:

“I thought of that when I heard of Cwecwe’s mother being in an accident, yoh.”

