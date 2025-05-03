The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that it has begun withdrawing its troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Southern African Development Community issued a directive in March that the troops would return to their respective countries

Siutb Afrivans discussed the withdrawal, and some were happy with the troops coming home, while others were angry that they were deployed to the DRC

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO — The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed on 1 May 2025 that the soldiers who are deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on a peacekeeping mission are on their way back to South Africa.

SANDF commences withdrawal

According to TimesLIVE, the SANDF confirmed that the soldiers are being withdrawn in phases, and the first phase started on Tuesday. This was after the Southern African Development Community held a meeting on 13 March and resolved that the SADC forces should withdraw. The soldiers were part of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC).

Soldiers from Tanzania, Malawi and South Africa have been withdrawing from Sake and Goma since Tuesday. The withdrawal route was confirmed after a reconnaissance mission which included Malawian, South African and Tanzanian representative from 14 to 19 April. The withdrawal route will travel from Goma through Rwanda to Tanzania.

What you need to know about the SANDF withdrawal

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on TimesLIVE's Facebook post shared their views on the troops' withdrawal.

Tumisho Mabusela said:

"It's a shame and an embarrassment to be beaten up and escorted."

Ravindre Panchia said:

"When you order soldiers on Temu."

Simthembile Beauchamp asked:

"What were they doing there in the first place?"

Zwilokopes Bolaya Ka Verse said:

"Very sad that our brothers and sisters are coming back to a normal salary. Deployments help them financially, and now the government must assist in increasing the salaries of soldiers."

Xola Mpoza said:

"Retrenchment for them. They're useless. Being defeated by rebels tells that we have no defence as a country."

Garry Hughes said:

"They did nothing good in the DRC, so good riddance to a failed force."

