The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) held a discussion with the United States' Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on 9 May 2025

This was after news emerged that the first group of Afrikaner refugees is to be resettled in the United States soon

DIRCO reiterated that the Afrikaners' resettlement is a politically-motivated move designed to undermine South Africa's democracy

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international relations, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

DIRCO is in talks with the US about the Afrikaners who will be resettled. Image: MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA — The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said it engaged with United States President Donald Trump's administration on 9 May 2025 about the Afrikaner refugees that are expected to be resettled soon.

What did DIRCO say?

In a statement, DIRCO said that while it will not block citizens who want to leave the country, it still challenges the United States' assessments of the applicants' refugee status. South Africa, in its discussions with the US, enquired whether the Afrikaners have been classified as asylum seekers, refugees or ordinary citizens. DIRCO also wanted to know whether those who will be resettled have been vetted to ensure that they do not have pending criminal cases against them.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Politically-motivated: DIRCO

DIRCO slammed the process and said it was a politically-motivated move to undermine South Africa's constitutional democracy. The department reiterated that Afrikaners are not facing persecution.

"The South African Police Service statistics on farm-related crimes do not support allegations of violent crime targeted at farmers generally or any particular race. There are sufficient structures available within South Africa to address concerns of discrimination.

DIRCO added that even if there are allegations of discrimination, they do not meet the threshold of persecution required under domestic and international refugee law.

The American government is preparing to welcome Afrikaners. Image: MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Afrikaner resettlement

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on @sherwiebp's X tweet commented on DIRCO's statement.

Natasha Huckfiled said:

"No one needs their country's permission to apply for or seek refuge in another country."

Clem said:

"The US government has realised that the majority of refugees are not fleeing conflict but are economic refugees. Might as well take in those who will work and produce."

Herendithelesson said:

"I know so many people who would pack up and leave this country if they had the means to."

Afrikaner in USA welcomes 1st white refugees

In a related article, Briefly News reported that an Afrikaner who has been in the United States for decade welcomed news of the first group of Afrikaners arriving from South Africa. She posted a video on X.

She said that she was excited that the first refugees are arriving and that their fight is paying off. Netizens critised her, and some doubted that she was South African because of her accents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News