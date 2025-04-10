A South African Afrikaner man responded firmly to a comment asking why he hasn't taken up the supposed US citizenship offered by Donald Trump

Zak Kruger made it clear in his TikTok video that South Africa is his home and he has no plans to leave the country, despite what others might suggest

His response comes during recent White House statements about prioritising Afrikaner refugees, which have sparked various reactions from South Africans online

One gent shared a clip of a hate comment he received on one of his posts and gave a very passionate reply to the commenter.

A South African content creator known for his commentary on current affairs has firmly responded to suggestions that he should move to America. TikTok user @zak_kruger posted a video addressing a comment from another user who asked why he hasn't taken up the alleged US citizenship offered by Donald Trump.

The comment by @palie074 on one of Kruger's TikTok clips asked:

"Didn't Donald Trump give you citizenship in America. Why are you still here?"

This prompted Kruger to set the record straight in a passionate response.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Defending his South African roots

In his reply video, Kruger appeared visibly annoyed by the suggestion that he should leave South Africa. He stated:

"Hello Palesa, what is going on with you? What are you saying here? Donald Trump gave me something? He gave me nothing at all. Where must I get it from? In the post? Did you get one as well?"

He continued by declaring his commitment to staying in South Africa:

"I'm staying here by my house, South Africa. I'm not going anywhere, nowhere, and you're the one that's got the problem. I don't have a problem."

The comments come in the context of a February 2025 White House statement that outlined plans to prioritise Afrikaner refugees escaping government-sponsored race-based discrimination.

The statement mentioned halting foreign aid to South Africa and taking steps to admit and resettle Afrikaners through the US Refugee Admissions Program.

These types of comments, suggesting white South Africans should leave, have appeared frequently online. While some may intend them as jokes, others take offence as they consider South Africa their home and have no desire to leave, much like Kruger expressed in his video.

A gent shared a clip of himself replying passionately to a hate comment on his TikTok page.

Mixed reactions from social media

The video attracted various comments from South Africans with different opinions on the matter.

@Tee suggested:

"Aybo nobody should leave, just people must have an inclusive attitude that's all 👌Together, we can make SA the most amazing place on earth."

@MpumiMzima criticised some commenters:

"These people can only comment on things that don't make sense, but on serious matters... You will see them nowhere 🤔"

@Chez raised economic concerns:

"Ja, where is the grant going to come from when all the taxpayers are gone🤔 30% pass mark... I'll give you time to process that."

@andriessnyman926 found humour in the video:

"Are the cockroaches offline 😂😂😂"

@LoucelleLoots declared firmly:

"WE WONT LEAVE HERE WE ARE CITIZENS HERE..."

@Mthimbana offered hope:

"🤣🤣🤣Guys stay in South Africa, one day we will win this fight of who's black or white and build a rainbow nation🤞We are in fact united, only politics is dividing us, and we need not allow that🙏"

