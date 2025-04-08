“It’s Tough Out There”: Afrikaner Opens Chat About Farming Employment in America

An Afrikaans man shared on his TikTok account what it was like working in the United States' farming industry

The man opened the conversation when another TikTokker asked whether people can find employment in that field in the country without experience

The post attracted several social media users, who showed interest and shared similar stories

An Afrikaner shared his experience as a farm worker in America. Images: @h2a_groot_ockert / TikTok, szjphoto / Getty Images

While some people are fortunate enough to receive job opportunities in South Africa, other citizens find employment abroad to provide themselves with the desired life.

An Afrikaans man shared his experience working in the United States' farming industry, telling people about his level of qualification and time in the field.

Afrikaner farmer gets candid

Using the handle @h2a_groot_ockert, the man responded to a question about whether people can get work in the States without farming experience.

The Afrikaner stated on his TikTok account:

"Let me answer you honestly: For my first year, in 2021, I went there without experience. I've worked on a farm, mostly in construction and maintenance, but not actual farming."

@h2a_groot_ockert shared that he came across a farmer who wanted people without experience and gained the necessary knowledge while there.

He noted in his second year, a farmer contacted him after reaching out to the previous farmer and wanted him to work for him. He told his next employer he didn't have much experience, which was not an issue.

While the man now had three to four years of experience, he shared that he also went through difficult times, stating:

"It's tough out there. It gets very tough."

Watch the TikTok video below to hear about the man's full experience:

US job opportunity gets SA talking

Several local members of the online community went to the comment section to express their thoughts about the job opportunity abroad. Some internet users came with questions about the post, while others shared similar events they had experienced.

Some online users shared what they had gone through while in America. Image: Westend61

@madmaxbackup said to the public:

"I also have no experience in farming. I would like to go and learn, but my dream is to stay there and do a lot of work."

@inabates77 shared in the comment section:

"My husband has been doing this for nine years. A few years ago, farmers struggled to find people, and it was easier to find work because the farmer would teach you. Now they can choose because so many are looking for work there."

@conneryrudd stated their opinion, writing:

"You will always learn about farming because the soil and climate of each province and other countries are different."

@frikkie.lucius.sm pointed out with a laugh:

"One of these days or in a few years, half of us will be in another country."

@gunthings added their thoughts to the comments:

"They are asking for five years of experience in agriculture for new applicants nowadays."

Referring to a video game, @porridge_and_meat.2.0 jokingly told the online community:

"Just play a little Farming Simulator, then you're good to go."

