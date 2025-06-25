An Afrikaans man living in the United States shared why he thought the Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) policy did not benefit some South Africans

He said his fiancée's application for her NPO was denied because it did not live up to the BEE laws

BEE, founded by the South African government, promotes racial inclusiveness in the business industry

An Afrikaner based in Nebraska, United States, hopped onto TikTok to share why he felt the Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) policy was not a good fit for South Africa.

Paul Nel, who posted his video on 9 June on his TikTok account, titled his video "BEE is bad business," stating:

"Here's another great example of how BEE is ruining South Africa:

"My fiancée applied for a non-profit organisation. She was going to train previously disadvantaged people and use them in her business. The salaries vary from R12 000 to R18 000. Not bad for someone who doesn't have any skills."

Unfortunately, the woman's application was allegedly denied based on BEE laws, which stated the business had to be more inclusive.

"The one person we didn't give a pay check to ruined it for everybody. How are you supposed to uplift the country, empower people, and give people jobs when your hands are tied with these flipping BEE rules? Can we not see that the BEE [policy] is not working?"

Paul then said that previously disadvantaged people may ask why his fiancée — who is disabled — wouldn't opt to give someone fitting the BEE laws a position in the NPO to train individuals as planned, adding:

"I don't believe in free rides. I don't think my fiancée believes in free rides. Give your next month's salary to a homeless person. Give at least 30% for the next year. If you can do that, then you can tell us to give someone a free ride."

The purpose of the BEE laws

Briefly News previously explained in a descriptive article that BEE is a policy promoting racial inclusiveness in the business industry. The South African government created this policy to redress the inequalities brought by the apartheid era.

There are a few benefits of obtaining a BEE certification:

The ability to offer services to the government and large corporations if you have a high BEE score.

Favourable tax gains.

You stand to get more business.

Take a look at Paul's lengthy TikTok video below:

