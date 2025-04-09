An American man was stunned by the Hartbeespoort aerial cableway and amused South Africans with his enthusiasm

The US gent has been travelling to different parts of South Africa and has documented all the things he loves about the place

People across Mzansi were entertained by the man's energy, and a few were surprised he visited the area

An American man was incredibly excited to take the Hartbeespoort aerial cableway and SA was amused by his reaction. Images: mattventure

A man from the US was tremendously excited to take the Hartbeesport Aerial Cableway. The man was amazed that the cable car area had a spa. He took the cable car down and was taken aback by the view. South Africans loved his enthusiastic energy and some were surprised he visited the area.

A love for South Africa

TikTokker mattventure has tons of videos of Mzansi. He is deeply fascinated by the country and how it works. He has several videos trying out different experiences within the nation. No matter how benign it may feel for the average South African, his experience of the country leaves him with a sense of wide-eyed wonder.

See the video below:

For the love of Mzansi

Matty is incredibly enthusiastic about experiencing South Africa. He once took a walk through a Johannesburg shopping centre and was excited to see how everything was so shining. He then ended up pointing at a bunch of people, but he meant well. The lady serving him some coffee got some screen time and the man loved the interaction.

The American man has a video showing love to Soweto. Image: Thomas Janisch

He has several videos of himself spending time in Soweto too. One clip shows him walking around the area and giving his commentary on the place. Another clip shows him having a bunny chow, beaming with joy. Many other videos show him interacting with day-to-day South African things and him explaining his thoughts.

South Africans loved the joyful man's energy and asked him some questions.

Read the comments below:

Justaweebitscots said:

"I thought you meant Spar stores 😂"

Zibula mentioned:

"If this is what retirement looks like then I can't wait 😅"

XoliM_.99 🇿🇦 commented:

"Nna I really need to ask since you toured SA, not all of SA but fair share of it... Which country would you compare it to?"

And Matty responded with:

"It’s a lot like America actually… So many places remind me of California 🥰"

Cher asked:

"Why do you sound so surprised? We don't really live in the trees😂😂"

Neo said:

"Harties cableway is one of my fav gems in SA 👌 Love the pizza up there."

Jeeves Jenkins commented:

"It's legit like mini-table mountain but better."

