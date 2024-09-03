General Mkhwanazi has once again hit the news for the shootout at South Beach, Durban, where the SAPS killed six murder suspects

#GeneralMkhwanazi and #LordMkhwanazi were two of the trending hashtags on X

South Africans have been quick to praise his efforts over the last few months but would like to know what the other commissioners are doing

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is praised on X for his great job combatting crime in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

General Mkhwanazi is trending in the top 5 of South African trends on the social media platform X on 3 September 2024. South Africans are thrilled by his work but question where the other provincial police commissioners are.

Mkhwanazi was trending this morning as he reported that six suspects who were wanted for multiple murders and extortion cases were killed in a shootout with KZN police in South Beach, KZN.

What did Mkhwanazi study?

He holds a National Diploma and a BA degree in policing. He has further certificates in supervisory roles in counterterrorism investigations, bomb disposals, and crisis response teams.

What are his career highlights?

2005 - Mkhwanazi was appointed head of a special task force.

- Mkhwanazi was appointed head of a special task force. October 2011 - Appointed acting national police commissioner by former president Jacob Zuma. He replaced Bheki Cele, who was suspended.

- Appointed acting national police commissioner by former president Jacob Zuma. He replaced Bheki Cele, who was suspended. 2012 - He suspended corrupt spy boss Richard Mdluli

- He suspended corrupt spy boss Richard Mdluli December 2018 - Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi was appointed as KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner

- Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi was appointed as KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner 2024 - Praised for the arrest of the suspected murderers of award-winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Who are the other provincial police commissioners?

These are the nine appointed commissioners who are SAPS’s accounting officers. Legislation states that the police service’s core functions are preventing, investigating, and combating crime.

Lt Gen MT Hadebe (Limpopo) Lt Gen SJ Kwena (North West) Lt Gen SD Manamela (Mpumulanga) Lt Gen L Mene (Eastern Cape) Lt Gen NS Mkhwanazi (KwaZulu-Natal) Lt Gen BB Motswenyane (Free State) Lt Gen Tommy Mthombeni (Gauteng) Lt Gen KC Otola (Northern Cape) Lt Gen Y Patekile (Western Cape)

South Africans question where the other commissioners are

@tsheko2020 states that only one is worthy of the title, Provincial Police Commissioner:

"We should normalize mentioning Provincial Police Commissioners as General Mkhwanazi and others until they raise the bar."

@Deefada13 shows he’s ‘sweeping’ the streets clean of criminals:

@PovertykillerB refers to his previous high-profile cases:

"When criminals killed, AKA, Lucky Dube, Dumi Masilela and Luke Fleurs they didn’t negotiate with them. This is the reason why General N. Mkhwanazi doesn’t negotiate with criminals and leaves it to God to do so."

I pray for South Africa to have more police like General Mkhwanazi.

@Sasah_Thunzi addressed him as Lord General:

"Seeing the Lord General Mkhwanazi trending makes me wonder where the others are.Well done, job done 🤷 😂😂😂 Phakama Ndlondlo yamaPhoyisa, we appreciate you and your beautiful job 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"

@djparsons gets his point across with this picture. Can you spot the person?

@StHonorable posed this question a few weeks ago:

"As a country, do we have a reason why General Mkhwanazi isn't a national commissioner of SAPS? How long will citizens suffer in the hands of criminals?"

KZN SAPS Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi warns criminals

Briefly News reported that The South African Police Service engaged in a gunfight with three suspects wanted in connection with ten murder cases. SAPS tracked them to a residence in KwaDlangezwa, and after notifying the suspects of their presence, the suspects opened fire.

KZN commissioner Lt-Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi issued a stern warning to criminals. The police returned fire, fatally injuring the suspects, and received praise from South Africans for their actions.

