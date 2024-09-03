The African National Congress's provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, retracted statements he made about the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU)

Mtolo had previously criticised its members and accused them of contributing to poor service delivery in the country Many refused to acknowledge his apology as genuine, as some noted that it may have been forced from the party's leadership

DURBAN—The African National Congress's provincial secretary in KwaZulu-Natal, Bheki Mtolo, has apologised for scathingly criticising the members of the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU).

Bheki Mtolo apologises to Nehawu

Party Secretary General Fikile Mbalula posted the apology on his X account, @MbalulaFikile. This was after Mtolo recently slammed union members, accusing them of contributing to the country's poor service delivery.

Mtolo admitted that his words may have created unsuitable conditions.

"I wish to unconditionally apologise to Nehawu, its leadership and entire membership. I wish to unreservedly withdraw the statements which created an environment of mistrust and (was) unnecessarily provocative," he said.

SA have reservations about the apology

South Africans were not convinced the apology was genuine.

Schwarzenegger Chauke said:

"An apology that comes after one has been forced or threatened is not genuine."

Not a Peace Officer asked:

"Apologise for speaking the truth?"

Constitution First said:

"He folded too soon. He should have waited for the 2026 LGE elections first to see if those sellouts will not go behind the ANC to vote for MK Paerty in KZN."

Ntokozo Masuku said:

"Not a genuine apology. He was forced by the ANC."

Bonakele Theo said:

"No, Bheki Mtolo doesn't want to be sued for R1.2 million by Nehawu. That's the only reason he apologised."

Bheki Mtolo dismisses DA's intention to open a case against him

