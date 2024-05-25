The ANC’s KZN Secretary Bheki Mtolo has laughed off the DA’s plans to open a criminal case against him

The opposition party said it had evidence of ANC volunteers removing DA election posters in the province

Mtolo advised the party to follow through with its plans and lay a charge against him with the provincial police

KZN ANC Secretary Bheki Mtolo laughed off DA leader Chris Pappa's plan to open a criminal case against him for ANC members allegedly removing DA election posters. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The ANC's KwaZulu-Natal secretary, Bheki Mtolo, said the DA has run out of ideas after he heard the party was laying a criminal charge against him for the ANC allegedly removing its election posters.

KZN DA to lay criminal charge against ANC's Bheki Mtolo

According to SowetanLIVE, the DA said footage and an eyewitness incriminated the ANC in removing its election posters. DA KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate Chris Pappas said Mtolo, as secretary of the ANC, was ultimately responsible for the actions of ANC volunteers and contractors.

Mtolo said he didn’t believe the DA had evidence; however, he advised the opposition party to report the matter to the police:

“Opening a case; that would be [the] best option for them for our democracy.”

South Africans weigh in

Many netizens who read about the allegation believed that the ANC could remove the opposition’s posters.

@NanSishange said:

“Yho! So many people should have cases opened against them for this.”

Velocity Meme commented:

“We as MK won't open the case against ANC. We don't have time for criminals.”

Peter Bachtis stated:

ANC spoilsport.

A_Place_In _The_Moonlight added:

“If it lies and is deceitful...it must be the ANC.”

Messenger 1 speculated:

“The ANC will stop at nothing to rig the election in their favour.”

HENNIE VANPAROW joked:

“I base my entire voting decision on election posters. Just kidding.”

