A South African grandmother's beautiful handcrafted grass mats gained online fame after being shared on Facebook

The traditionally used sleeping mats impressed netizens with their intricate design and natural beauty

Social media users showered the gogo with praise and expressed their desire to support her work

A gogo's talent for weaving beautiful grass mats gained online praise. Image: We Are Trending Mzansi

A South African grandmother captured netizens' hearts online after sharing her impressive craftwork.

Grandmother shows off grass mats

A Briefly News Facebook post shows the woman holding beautifully crafted grass mats that she made by hand.

In Mzansi, grass mats are traditionally used as sleeping mats; however, due to their versatility and natural beauty, they have numerous commercial uses in the exhibition, building, film and safari lodge industry, Earth Africa explains.

SA praises gogo's work

Netizens flooded the Facebook post with love and adoration, praising the grandmother's impressive work and motivating her to keep doing what she does best.

Lesana Mofomme commented:

"Grandmother, good work. God bless your hands. You make beautiful artwork. God protect you and Your work, amen ."

Mpho Modipane asked about the gogo's location:

"I love this. Where is Koko based? We want to support her. God Bless this grand daughter of the soil."

Śńè Ťhěmbâ rsponded with blessings:

"God bless you grandma❤❤."

Mafuthenja Thamsanqa reacted:

"Very talented Ndebele nation ."

Sindi Masindi commented:

"Good work mto mdala ."

Pretty Khumalo wrote:

"I like it's handwork keep up gogo."

Gogo's heartfelt thanks and praise for new bed goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that a gogo's gratitude for receiving a new bed left many netizens feeling emotional.

A touching TikTok video shared by @siyandambhele5 shows the elderly woman stepping out of her house to see the new bed delivered outside.

Upon observing the unexpected gift, the gogo begins praying and praising the Lord for being good and faithful to her.

