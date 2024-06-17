Talented Mzansi Grandmother's Beautiful Handmade Grass Mat Magic Wows SA Netizens
- A South African grandmother's beautiful handcrafted grass mats gained online fame after being shared on Facebook
- The traditionally used sleeping mats impressed netizens with their intricate design and natural beauty
- Social media users showered the gogo with praise and expressed their desire to support her work
A South African grandmother captured netizens' hearts online after sharing her impressive craftwork.
Grandmother shows off grass mats
A Briefly News Facebook post shows the woman holding beautifully crafted grass mats that she made by hand.
In Mzansi, grass mats are traditionally used as sleeping mats; however, due to their versatility and natural beauty, they have numerous commercial uses in the exhibition, building, film and safari lodge industry, Earth Africa explains.
SA praises gogo's work
Netizens flooded the Facebook post with love and adoration, praising the grandmother's impressive work and motivating her to keep doing what she does best.
Lesana Mofomme commented:
"Grandmother, good work. God bless your hands. You make beautiful artwork. God protect you and Your work, amen ."
Mpho Modipane asked about the gogo's location:
"I love this. Where is Koko based? We want to support her. God Bless this grand daughter of the soil."
Śńè Ťhěmbâ rsponded with blessings:
"God bless you grandma❤❤."
Mafuthenja Thamsanqa reacted:
"Very talented Ndebele nation ."
Sindi Masindi commented:
"Good work mto mdala ."
Pretty Khumalo wrote:
"I like it's handwork keep up gogo."
Source: Briefly News
