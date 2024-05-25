EFF leader Julius Malema said the country's black citizens are still living under financial apartheid

The leader was speaking at the EFF’s Tshela Thupa Rally at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo

Malema said the places where black people weren’t allowed into before democracy had been made expensive to keep them out

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered crime and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

EFF leader Julius Malema said black South Africans were faced with financial oppression. Image: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Julius Malema said South Africans are still living under financial apartheid.

Malema at EFF’s Tshela Thupa Rally

The leader was speaking at the EFF’s Tshela Thupa Rally at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, which was streamed on the party’s Youtube channel on 25 May 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Malema said the apartheid was replaced with financial oppression, which only allowed black people into certain spaces if they had the finances to do so. According to Power FM, the leader said the places where black people weren’t allowed into before democracy were made expensive to keep them out:

"When you want to buy a house, you don’t qualify for a bond. When you want to buy a car, you don’t qualify for finance.”

The rally is the party’s final push ahead of the General Election on 29 May 2024.

EFF supporters back Julius Malema

@AllanBukemu said:

“No one comes near EFF when it comes to publicity game. EFF has done everything humanly possible. It’s time for God to do his part.”

@Loadshedding92 commented:

“It wont happen if you want to open the border.”

@TiShumba said:

“Wish you all the best.”

@uVikinduku commented:

“We are NOT shaken fellow fighters✊Let all other African countries put their people first but SAns should never be put first in SA.”

@tinanyams added:

“Happy Africa day. We are one people.”

EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi aims MK Party’s Jacob Zuma

Briefly News reported that the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi hit out at MK Party leader Jacob Zuma's attempts to return to power.

Ndlozi told party supporters that Msholozi is old and should go home and rest instead of pursuing politics.

Many netizens are surprised by Ndlozi's onslaught on Zuma as the EFF stated it would engage with the MK on a possible coalition post-election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News